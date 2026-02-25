PNNL Report Explores Cybersecurity for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

With new computing capabilities come new cybersecurity hurdles. As technology braces for the future of quantum computing, national efforts aim to assist with understanding encryption and cybersecurity challenges that may await. A recent article in CyberScoop highlighted a Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) report focused on one sector in particular facing this challenge: electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

The 2024 report, “Exploring the Adoption Challenges of Post-Quantum Cryptography in EV Charging Infrastructure,” delves into the challenges associated with integrating cryptography into EV charging infrastructure to safeguard against potential quantum computing threats.

“Post-quantum computers will eventually have the capacity to invalidate technologies secured through traditional public key cryptography,” said PNNL Cybersecurity Researcher Thomas Carroll. “The report captures our thorough examination of the hurdles the industry can expect when transitioning to post-quantum computing, such as interoperability concerns, computational demands, and organizational readiness for such a transition.”

Coauthored by Carroll, Addy Moran-Schmoker, and Lindsey Hampton from PNNL’s Emerging Threats and Technologies Division, the report emphasizes the necessity of a forward-thinking approach to cybersecurity, encouraging early and strategic engagement among stakeholders to enable a seamless and cost-effective migration to quantum-resistant cryptographic standards.

“Our goal is always to help catalyze awareness and action among industry leaders and cybersecurity professionals to fortify our technology against cybersecurity threats and secure critical infrastructure essential for the future of electric mobility,” said Carroll.

This was part of a Department of Energy effort to bring together national laboratories and industry stakeholders to conduct research and development to address challenges and barriers for high-power charging infrastructure. Drawing on expertise in grid modernization and EV adoption modeling, researchers at PNNL focused on cyber-physical security and the potential impacts of high adoption on the Western U.S. power grid.

PNNL is leading research in cybersecurity for connected infrastructure with a focus on consumer privacy, situational awareness, and continuous monitoring.

“We are always looking for new industry partners and invite collaborators to connect with us on this important mission,” said Carroll.

To learn more about how PNNL is advancing innovations for enabling transportation technologies and to connect on potential opportunities, visit https://www.pnnl.gov/transportation.