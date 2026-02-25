Matteo Muratori Named to National Academies’ New Voices for Emerging STEM Leaders

Matteo Muratori, director of transportation and industry programs at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), has been named to the 2026–2028 cohort of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s New Voices Program for Emerging STEM Leaders.

The New Voices program engages outstanding mid-career leaders in the sciences, engineering, and medicine. During their two-year term of service in the New Voices program, members engage in the work of the National Academies, develop their own projects, and help to build a network of U.S. leaders to address crucial challenges for the future.

Muratori is an internationally recognized expert and thought leader in interdisciplinary energy and transportation research. He has authored or co-authored over 120 journal papers and technical reports—collectively cited over 14,000 times—and he was included in the Stanford University and Elsevier’s Top 2% Scientists list for 2025.

At PNNL, Muratori stewards the transportation and industry research portfolio, which represents more than $80 million in annual activity and includes more than 300 researchers, scientists, and engineers at the Lab. This portfolio spans vehicle technologies; advanced batteries; next-generation materials and manufacturing; bioenergy; hydrogen; industrial energy systems; and the integration of those technologies in the broader energy landscape.

Before joining PNNL, Muratori served as a distinguished member of the research staff at the National Laboratory of the Rockies and as a chief analyst for the Department of Energy. Muratori earned his PhD in Mechanical Engineering from The Ohio State University.

“I’m honored and excited to join the National Academies’ New Voices program and to have the opportunity to meet and work with outstanding professionals across a wide array of disciplines,” Muratori said. “I’ve dedicated my professional life to research that helps to build a brighter future for generations to come, and I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues in the program to advance that goal.”

Including Muratori, there are twenty members in the 2026–2028 cohort, bringing the highly-competitive New Voices network—which began in 2018—to 80 members across four cohorts. The previous New Voices cohort, which ran from 2024–2026, included two members from PNNL: Karma Sawyer and Jim Yoon.

“Being part of the third New Voices cohort was an incredible opportunity to connect with outstanding scientists and engineers from across the nation,” said Sawyer, director of PNNL’s Electricity Infrastructure & Buildings division. “It provided a unique forum to collaborate on cross-disciplinary, forward-looking issues in STEM. Matteo’s perspective, creativity and technical expertise will make an outstanding addition to the New Voices community.”

“The New Voices program represents a wonderful opportunity for mid-career scientists and engineers to expand their networks and their impact, and to bring their learning and experiences back to their home institutions,” added Cindy Powell, chief science and technology officer for PNNL’s Energy and Environment Directorate. “PNNL is thrilled to have had several of our talented staff members selected to participate in this program.”