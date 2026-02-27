Workshop Engages Republic of Namibia on Counterproliferation Finance Frameworks

Subject matter experts from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) engaged representatives from the Republic of Namibia to strengthen legal frameworks covering counterproliferation financing and operational capacities to address proliferation finance risks—a critical step in preventing the illicit flow of funds that enable weapons of mass destruction and other national security threats.

Ellen Wynkoop, Aubrey Means, and Cristina Siserman-Gray, with coordinating support from Kelsey Allen and Lindsey Decker, collaborated with the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Arms Control and Nonproliferation Office of Cooperative Threat Reduction to deliver a National Counterproliferation Finance Legal Frameworks Implementation Workshop from January 19–21, 2026, in Windhoek, Namibia. The event enhanced Namibia’s ability to detect proliferation finance activities and associated indicators and risks, implement enhanced counterproliferation finance processes and procedures, and facilitate cooperation and coordination activities across counterproliferation finance legal frameworks.

“Having engaged with Namibia on counterproliferation financing since 2022, it has been a pleasure to work with our Namibian colleagues again and to see firsthand their strong and sustained commitment to strengthening their counterproliferation finance frameworks and addressing these critical global challenges,” said Wynkoop.

U.S. Ambassador to Namibia, John Giordano, delivered opening remarks at the event, highlighting the vital role of international cooperation in countering proliferation finance and underscoring the strong relationship between the United States and Namibia in advancing global security. Ambassador Giordano’s remarks were featured on the U.S. Embassy in Namibia’s website, “U.S. Ambassador John Giordano Opens National Counterproliferation Finance Legal Frameworks Training in Windhoek.”

To learn more about PNNL’s work to prevent illicit financing of global threats, visit https://www.pnnl.gov/projects/counterproliferation-finance-implementation.