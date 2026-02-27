New Cube ASRS Integrated Mixed Pallet Case Handling System Solves Throughput and Labor Challenges

New mini-load system eliminates embedded track, uses standard components, reduces capital costs by 15-25% while delivering up to 66% labor savings

WIXOM, MI, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISD - Integrated Systems Design, a leading warehouse automation systems integrator, and URBX, introduce the URBX Mixed Pallet Case Handling System, a fully integrated, high-density ASRS and robotic solution engineered to store, retrieve, and palletize mixed cases with speed and precision.The system combines URBX's proven Cube ASRS architecture with advanced mixed-case product sequencing & palletizing capabilities, delivering AI-driven mixed pallet automation that eliminates manual case picking and pallet building across ecommerce, grocery, retail distribution, and 3PL operations.“The tight integration of its design, components, and material flow makes it not only unique in the industry, but an incredibly cost-effective solution in comparison to any other material handling solution found in the market today, and a critical component in ISD’s OneTouchDistribution warehouse automation,” says Bob Jones, Senior Consultant at ISD.How It WorksURBX TowerBots navigate a three-dimensional storage grid — reaching heights up to 125 feet — to retrieve natively stored cases (no totes or trays needed) up to 100 50 lbs. and deliver them directly to an integrated palletizing station (product totes with tote grippers can range up to 100lbs per tote). The system handles mixed case sizes from 6 to 24 inches and builds stable, store-ready mixed pallets without human intervention. AI-driven software orchestrates every move, optimizing SKU slotting, pick sequencing, and pallet configuration in real time.The interchangeable TowerBot AMR system allows a single robot fleet to switch between standard tote handling and case handling — maximizing asset utilization and protecting capital investment as operational needs evolve. The system improves its throughput by not requiring any mining or digging through its structure for a specific SKU.“Warehouses have been waiting for a system that handles mixed cases AND builds the pallet in one automated workflow. The URBX Mixed Pallet Case Handling System does exactly that. It’s a genuine labor multiplier,” says Bob Jones, Senior Consultant at ISD.Key Benefits• Eliminates manual case picking and pallet building• Up to 3–4 times more storage density versus conventional racking• Handles totes and cases with an interchangeable AMR, one robot fleet• Scalable with 4 to 8 6-12-month deployment timelines• Pick accuracy exceeding 99.9%“ISD’s OptimalOps-Process ensures we deploy this technology the right way — aligned to your data, your workflow, and your ROI targets. This isn’t a product drop. It’s a complete operational solution,” says Bob Jones, Senior Consultant at ISD.The URBX Mixed Pallet Case Handling System is available through ISD. Visit ISD and URBX at MODEX 2026, Booth B8032, April 13–16 in Atlanta, Ga.About Integrated Systems Design - ISDIntegrated Systems Design is a comprehensive systems integrator of automated solutions for warehouses, manufacturing, distribution, retail, and wholesale applications, improving processes and productivity while reducing operational costs. Whether providing consulting services to meet current issues or developing future scalable plans to address industry challenges, ISD creates value for a broad range of industries, tailoring systems to clients' specific requirements.ISD expertise ranges from handling, storing, and picking pieces (eaches), cases, pallets, build lines, and special or custom handling solutions. Products and services include automatic storage and retrieval (ASRS), AMRs, conveyor, robotics, batch stations, shuttles, pick-to-light, carousels, vertical lift modules (VLMs), controls, and software (including inventory management, WCS, WMS, and MES).

