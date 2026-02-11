ISD – Integrated Systems Design to Exhibit at MODEX 2026 in Atlanta, Booth B8032

Sign-Up TODAY to Attend MODEX 2026 Experience and Attend MODEX 2026 Stop by and get your Free Popcorn in MODEX Booth #8032

Warehouse Automation Systems Integrator- OEM to Unveil Two New Made in the USA Automation Systems, Present Three Edu. Sessions and Press Conference at MODEX-26

The value of MODEX isn’t just seeing new technology. It’s having conversations with people who’ve actually designed these systems.” — Ed Romaine

WIXOM, MI, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISD (Integrated Systems Design), a warehouse automation systems integrator and OEM manufacturer based in Wixom, Michigan, will exhibit at MODEX 2026 in Booth #B8032. The show takes place April 13-16 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. ISD will introduce two new Made in the USA automation systems, present three educational sessions, and host a press conference during the event. It’s having conversations with people who’ve actually installed these systems.MODEX 2026 is North America’s largest material handling and supply chain trade show. Produced by MHI, the event occupies 600,000 square feet across all three halls of the Georgia World Congress Center. More than 1,000 exhibitors and 50,000 attendees are expected. Registration is free.Two New Products Debut at Booth B8032ISD will feature two automation systems at MODEX 2026. Both are Made in the USA.The UltraStore Mini ASRS provides automated high-density tote and case-based storage. The system eliminates single points of failure. It does not require an embedded track like other crane and aisle systems. The UltraStore Mini utilizes off-the-shelf parts. It delivers floor space reduction up to 75%, labor savings of 50-60%, and inventory accuracy exceeding 99.9%. ISD entered the UltraStore Mini in the MODEX 2026 Innovation Awards competition.The URBX Cube Storage system handles piece picking, case handling, and sequencing. The system reaches up to 100 feet tall and handles up to 75 lbs. per tote or case. Robots move up and down chutes, select required inventory, and deliver it to awaiting AMRs or a conveyor for transport to pick stations.“The UltraStore Mini ASRS addresses a real market gap,” says Tony Morgott, President at ISD. “Many operations need automation but can’t justify a full-scale ASRS. This system provides the automation benefits in a right-sized package.”Press Conference: Tuesday, April 14 at 10:30 AMISD hosts a press conference on Tuesday, April 14 at 10:30 AM in Booth #B8032. The company will unveil both automation systems with full technical specifications, application details, and implementation timelines. Media, analysts, and industry professionals are invited to attend.Three Educational SessionsISD presents and participates in three educational sessions at MODEX 2026:What’s New in ASRS: Breakthroughs Driving the Future of WarehousingMonday, April 13, 10:30-11:15 AM, Theater C. Presented with MHI’s ASRS Product Section Group. Covers new mini-ASRS solutions, dense storage innovations, and integration approaches for connecting ASRS with existing warehouse systems.The Latest and Greatest Advances @ MODEX 2026Monday, April 13, 12:00-12:45 PM, MHI Industry Group Theater. Presented with MHI’s Solutions Community. Showcases production-ready technologies delivering measurable improvements in throughput, accuracy, and labor efficiency.Goods-to-Person Success Formula: ROI, Risks, and RealitiesMonday, April 13, 2:15-3:00 PM, Theater B. Covers how to calculate actual ROI for goods-to-person systems, implementation risks, and real case studies with documented results from operating facilities.“The value of MODEX isn’t just seeing new technology,” says Ed Romaine, VP of Marketing & Business Development at ISD. “It’s having conversations with people who’ve actually designed these systems. You learn what the real ROI looks like, what the implementation challenges are, and how to avoid expensive mistakes.”OptimalOps-Process™ DemonstrationsISD’s proprietary OptimalOps-Process™ methodology will be featured at Booth #B8032. The data-driven approach starts with a comprehensive analysis of SKU velocity, order profiles, seasonal variations, and growth projections. It uses vendor-agnostic equipment selection to identify the right solution for each operation.“Being OEM agnostic is crucial,” explains Romaine. “Different operations need different solutions. A 3PL handling ecommerce orders has completely different requirements than an automotive parts supplier. One-size-fits-all doesn’t work in warehouse automation.”Student Days ParticipationISD participates in MODEX Student Days as a site sponsor. The program connects the next generation of supply chain professionals with real automation challenges. ISD’s team will welcome student visitors at Booth #B8032 to discuss career paths in warehouse automation, system integration, and operations management.Schedule a Booth MeetingAttendees can schedule a dedicated booth meeting in advance at Booth #B8032. Reserved meeting times ensure focused discussion on specific operational challenges. Consultations typically run 30 or 60 minutes. Attendees are encouraged to bring facility layouts, throughput requirements, and operational constraints. To schedule, visit: www.isddd.com/tradeshow-events/modex/consultation/ About ISD - Integrated Systems DesignIntegrated Systems Design is a comprehensive systems integrator of automated solutions for warehouses, manufacturing, distribution centers, retail, assembly, and wholesale applications, improving processes and productivity while reducing operational costs. Whether providing consulting services to meet current issues or developing future scalable plans to address industry challenges, ISD creates value by designing systems to our clients' specific requirements.ISD expertise ranges from handling, storing, and picking pieces (eaches), cases, pallets, build lines, and special or custom handling solutions. Products and services include automatic storage and retrieval (ASRS), conveyors, AMRs, robotics, batch stations, shuttles, pick-to-light, carousels, vertical lift modules (VLMs), sortation systems, truck loading/unloading systems, controls, and software (including inventory management, WCS, WMS, MES, and ERP).For more information about this release, please contact:Ed Romaine, VP Marketing & Bus. Dev., 215-512-2613, eromaine@isddd.com

