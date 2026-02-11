ISD - Integrated Systems Design Announces Tom Wood as Vice President of Sales

Tom Wood joins ISD as Vice President of Sales

Industry Veteran Brings 14+ Years of Material Handling Automation Expertise to Drive Growth in Warehouse and Manufacturing Optimization & Systems Integration

Industry Veteran Brings 14+ Years of Material Handling Automation Expertise to Drive Growth in Warehouse and Manufacturing Optimization & Systems Integration

WIXOM, MI, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISD - Integrated Systems Design — is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Wood as Vice President of Sales. With more than 14 years of experience in material handling, automation, and industrial equipment, Tom Wood brings a strong blend of operational knowledge and strategic sales leadership to ISD’s executive team.Tom Wood joins ISD following senior leadership roles at DQS – Solutions & Staffing and Fraza, where he led sales strategy, expanded market presence, and strengthened customer partnerships across multiple regions. Tom’s earlier career includes nearly a decade with Crown Lift Trucks, progressing through roles in parts, service coordination, account management, and sales leadership. He also served as Regional Sales Manager at Carolina Handling, overseeing multi‑state territories and driving sustained revenue growth."Tom's appointment comes at a pivotal time for ISD," said Tony Morgott, President of ISD - Integrated Systems Design. "We're seeing unprecedented demand for warehouse automation as companies struggle with labor shortages, capacity constraints, and the need for operational agility. Tom brings what we need: technical understanding, proven sales leadership, and a genuine commitment to solving customer problems. His experience with automation technologies and fleet optimization will help us expand into new markets while delivering better outcomes for existing partners."This extensive background gives Tom Wood a deep understanding of warehouse operations, equipment lifecycle management, and customer‑focused solution design — all of which align directly with ISD’s mission to deliver high‑performance automation and material‑handling systems.In his new role, Tom Wood will guide ISD’s national sales strategy, support expansion into new markets, and strengthen relationships with both existing and emerging partners.Addressing Critical Industry Pain PointsWood's sales strategy will focus on the most pressing challenges facing warehouse and distribution operations today: Labor Shortages and Costs : Automation can reduce labor requirements by up to two-thirds on many projects. ISD's solutions help companies overcome hiring difficulties and rising wage costs.• Space Constraints: Automated storage systems can reduce floor space requirements by up to 85%. This allows companies to increase inventory capacity without facility expansion.• Throughput and Capacity: As order volumes increase, manual systems become bottlenecks. ISD's automation solutions dramatically increase picking speed and order accuracy.• Operational Agility: Markets change quickly. ISD's flexible, scalable solutions help companies adapt to shifting customer demands without major system overhauls.OEM-Agnostic Approach Delivers Best-Fit SolutionsUnlike competitors who promote single-vendor solutions, ISD maintains an OEM-agnostic approach. This means Wood and the ISD sales team can recommend the best technology for each customer's specific requirements. The company partners with leading material handling OEM manufacturers, many of which are members of the Material Handling Institute (MHI).This approach ensures customers receive solutions based on performance data, ROI analysis, and operational fit—not vendor relationships or markup incentives. “I’m excited to join such an exceptional organization, backed by tremendous industry expertise and real operational firepower. ISD is perfectly positioned for accelerated growth, and I look forward to helping us expand into new markets while strengthening partnerships with both existing and future customers,” said Wood.Expanding ISD's Market Presence in Warehouse AutomationWood's appointment supports ISD's strategic focus on several high-growth market segments:• Ecommerce and Omnichannel Retail: Companies need faster order fulfillment, higher accuracy, and the ability to scale during peak seasons. ISD's solutions reduce labor dependency while increasing throughput.• Manufacturing and Assembly: Automotive, aerospace, and electronics manufacturers need just-in-time material flow and precise inventory control. ISD's systems integration expertise ensures seamless operations.• Third-Party Logistics (3PL): 3PL providers require flexible, scalable systems that can handle multiple clients and varying order profiles. ISD's OptimalOps-Process™ delivers customized solutions that maximize ROI.• Food and Beverage Distribution: Temperature-controlled environments demand specialized automation solutions. ISD has decades of experience designing systems for refrigerated and freezer facilities.OptimalOps-Process™ Framework Guides Every ImplementationWood will leverage ISD's proprietary OptimalOps-Process™ throughout the sales cycle. This eight-step framework ensures every customer receives a solution tailored to their operational and business KPIs:1. Objectives Definition: ISD works closely with customers to clearly define goals, constraints, and success metrics.2. Data Analysis: Comprehensive operational data analysis identifies bottlenecks, inefficiencies, and improvement opportunities.3. Strategic Planning: ISD develops detailed implementation roadmaps that minimize disruption and maximize ROI.4. System Design: Engineering teams create customized solutions using the best available technologies.5. Implementation: Project managers coordinate installation, integration, and testing.6. Training and Support: ISD ensures customer teams can operate and maintain systems effectively.7. Performance Monitoring: Ongoing analysis confirms systems meet or exceed performance targets.8. Continuous Improvement: ISD partners with customers for long-term optimization and expansion.This framework differentiates ISD from competitors who focus primarily on equipment sales rather than operational outcomes.About Integrated Systems Design (ISD)Integrated Systems Design (ISD) is a leading systems integrator specializing in warehouse, distribution, and manufacturing operations. The company is also an OEM provider of the UltraStore Mid-Load ASRS system, UltraSert on-demand document printer and inserter, and UltraBatch dynamic batch picking workstation.The company prioritizes collaboration, working closely with clients to define objectives, conduct comprehensive data analyses, and implement strategic planning. This partnership approach allows ISD to create high-performance, tailored solutions that align and elevate operational and business KPIs.ISD's extensive offerings encompass conveyor systems, automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), robotics, sortation systems, warehouse software, pallet handling, packaging automation, and a comprehensive range of order fulfillment technologies.With OptimalOps-Process™, ISD provides customized solutions that meet the unique needs of each client, maximizing ROI and operational effectiveness. The company serves retail, ecommerce, omnichannel, 3PL, aerospace, automotive, electronics, refrigerated warehouses, grocery distribution, food and beverage, and wholesale distribution industries.ISD is proud to welcome Tom Wood and looks forward to the leadership and momentum he will bring to the company’s continued growth.For more information, visit www.isddd.com

UltraStore Mid-Load ASRS

