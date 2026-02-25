90 Express: The Biloxi Stop That’s Redefining Convenience on the Coast

Perched just off U.S. Highway 90 where Biloxi meets the Gulf’s shoreline, 90 Express has quickly become one of the Coast’s most talked-about stops not just for lottery tickets, snacks and gas, but for food that’s giving traditional beachfront fare a run for its money.

What started as a long-awaited convenience store and fuel stop on a site dormant since Hurricane Katrina, 90 Express has blossomed into a local hub where flavors, friends and a bit of luck collide.

When the store opened after more than eight months of construction by local developer and restaurateur Rob Stinson, known for eateries like Salute and The Reef, it was clear this wouldn’t be your average pit stop.

Indeed, visitors don’t just grab bottled drinks or sunscreen. From 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., the full kitchen turns out fresh, Gulf-inspired fare that locals and visitors rave about. Where else can you grab a boudin ball, fried alligator and a crawfish egg roll in the same stop? These unique offerings celebrate Gulf Coast culinary traditions and keep customers coming back to see what’s cooking next.

As a Mississippi Lottery retailer, 90 Express adds an extra spark of excitement to every visit. That excitement was on full display during Cruisin’ the Coast, when the Mississippi Lottery featured 90 Express as a highlighted retailer as part of its Cruisin’ the Coast promotion. Throughout the event, hundreds of classic cars rolled in and out of the property, making the store a natural gathering spot for car enthusiasts, spectators, and beachgoers alike.

At its core, 90 Express is a community hub. It’s where regulars are greeted with familiarity, visitors feel instantly welcome, and memories are made—whether over mouth-watering Coastal fare, a winning lottery ticket, or the sight of vintage cars gleaming against the Gulf backdrop. By blending standout food, lottery excitement, and an unbeatable beachfront location, 90 Express captures the true spirit of the Mississippi Gulf Coast: laid-back, flavorful, and always worth the stop.