TCEQ approves fines totaling $661,093

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $571,188 against 21 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three air quality, one industrial wastewater discharge, three multi-media, one municipal solid waste, six municipal wastewater discharge, one petroleum storage tank, five public water systems, and one water quality.

In addition, on Feb. 24, 2026, the executive director approved penalties totaling $89,905 against 27 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for March 11, 2026. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.