St Albans Barracks / Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2001262
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02/25/2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: 308 Montgomery RD, Berkshire, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Randy Bluto
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02-25-26 at 1225 hours the Vermont State Police out of the St Albans Barracks were notified of a threatening case at 308 Montgomery RD in Berkshire, VT. Investigation revealed Randy Bluto (37) of Richford, VT had used electronic means to threaten another individual. Bluto was arrested and released on citation to appear in Franklin County Court on 03/17/2026 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/17/26 0800
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Emerson
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 917-1819
