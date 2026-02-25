Submit Release
St Albans Barracks / Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A2001262

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson                            

STATION: St Albans Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993


DATE/TIME: 02/25/2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: 308 Montgomery RD, Berkshire, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening


ACCUSED: Randy Bluto                                              

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT


VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On 02-25-26 at 1225 hours the Vermont State Police out of the St Albans Barracks were notified of a threatening case at 308 Montgomery RD in Berkshire, VT. Investigation revealed Randy Bluto (37) of Richford, VT had used electronic means to threaten another individual. Bluto was arrested and released on citation to appear in Franklin County Court on 03/17/2026 at 0800 hours.



COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   3/17/26 0800          

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION:  NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Trooper Benjamin Emerson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 917-1819

 

