UPDATE: New Haven Barracks / Missing Person

From: Demick, Taylor via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Thursday, April 16, 2026 2:56 PM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: New Haven Barracks / Missing Person

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release - Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B5001514

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: April 16th, 2026, at 1315 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 116 / Vermont Route 17, Bristol, VT

MISSING PERSON

MISSING: Timothy J. Montagne

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 16th, 2026, at approximately 1315 hours, The Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks were notified of a missing person in the Town of Bristol, VT. Preliminary investigation revealed Timothy J. Montagne (41) was reportedly last seen on April 15th , 2026, at approximately 1530 hours in the area of Vermont Route 116 and Vermont Route 17 in the Town of Bristol. The incident does not appear suspicious, though there are concerns for Montagne’s welfare.

A photograph of Timothy J. Montagne is attached to this press release. Montagne is approximately 5'10" tall, 155 lbs, bald, with a brown/grey beard, and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava, a black long-sleeve shirt, a blue coat, and carrying a black backpack along with a red bag. He was last seen riding a grey mountain bike.

Anyone with information on Timothy J. Montagne’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.