UPDATE: New Haven Barracks / Missing Person
Mr. Montagne was located safely.
Sent: Thursday, April 16, 2026 2:56 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: New Haven Barracks / Missing Person
VSP News Release - Missing Person
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B5001514
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: April 16th, 2026, at 1315 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 116 / Vermont Route 17, Bristol, VT
MISSING PERSON
MISSING: Timothy J. Montagne
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 16th, 2026, at approximately 1315 hours, The Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks were notified of a missing person in the Town of Bristol, VT. Preliminary investigation revealed Timothy J. Montagne (41) was reportedly last seen on April 15th , 2026, at approximately 1530 hours in the area of Vermont Route 116 and Vermont Route 17 in the Town of Bristol. The incident does not appear suspicious, though there are concerns for Montagne’s welfare.
A photograph of Timothy J. Montagne is attached to this press release. Montagne is approximately 5'10" tall, 155 lbs, bald, with a brown/grey beard, and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava, a black long-sleeve shirt, a blue coat, and carrying a black backpack along with a red bag. He was last seen riding a grey mountain bike.
Anyone with information on Timothy J. Montagne’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.
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