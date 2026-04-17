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Williston Barracks / No License - Criminal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A1002799

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer                             

STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston                    

CONTACT#: 807-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: April 15, 2026 / 1605 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 104 / VT Route 15, Cambridge

VIOLATION: No License - Criminal

 

ACCUSED: Marie A. Nolan-Fowler                                             

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Williston Barracks along with Wardens from the Vermont Warden Service were monitoring traffic on VT Route 15 in the town of Cambridge. Troopers observed a vehicle with an expired temporary registration plate. A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the operator identified by Vermont Photo ID as Marie A. Nolan-Fowler (57) of Cambridge, VT. Nolan-Fowler was found to be driving without a valid license and found to have a prior conviction for the violation, making the current violation criminal. She was released on a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 3, 2026 / 1430 hours           

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a   

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

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Williston Barracks / No License - Criminal

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