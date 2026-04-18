Rutland Barracks/ Stalking
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B4002294
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: November 2025 - March 2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland County, Vermont
VIOLATION: Stalking
ACCUSED: Peter Pfenning
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On Friday, March 25, 2026, at approximately 1640 hours, Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a report of stalking. Troopers learned that a person believed that Peter Pfenning, 63, of Castleton, had intentionally followed them, attempting to initiate contact multiple times on multiple occasions.
The investigation revealed that Pfenning had followed, gathered personal information, and attempted to contact through multiple sources. The investigation further revealed a pattern of stalking.
On April 16, 2026, at approximately 1130 hours, Pfenning was issued a citation and ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Rutland Criminal Division on Friday, April 17, 2026. Pfenning is being held without bail on a probation violation stemming from this investigation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: April 17, 2026, 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Rutland Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court c
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.