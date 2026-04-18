Rutland Barracks/ Stalking

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B4002294

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: November 2025 - March 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland County, Vermont

VIOLATION: Stalking

ACCUSED: Peter Pfenning

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On Friday, March 25, 2026, at approximately 1640 hours, Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a report of stalking. Troopers learned that a person believed that Peter Pfenning, 63, of Castleton, had intentionally followed them, attempting to initiate contact multiple times on multiple occasions.

The investigation revealed that Pfenning had followed, gathered personal information, and attempted to contact through multiple sources. The investigation further revealed a pattern of stalking.

On April 16, 2026, at approximately 1130 hours, Pfenning was issued a citation and ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Rutland Criminal Division on Friday, April 17, 2026. Pfenning is being held without bail on a probation violation stemming from this investigation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 17, 2026, 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court c