Submit Release
News Search

There were 973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,533 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks/ Stalking

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B4002294

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: November 2025 - March 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland County, Vermont

VIOLATION: Stalking

 

ACCUSED: Peter Pfenning

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On Friday, March 25, 2026, at approximately 1640 hours, Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a report of stalking. Troopers learned that a person believed that Peter Pfenning, 63, of Castleton, had intentionally followed them, attempting to initiate contact multiple times on multiple occasions.

 

The investigation revealed that Pfenning had followed, gathered personal information, and attempted to contact through multiple sources. The investigation further revealed a pattern of stalking.

 

On April 16, 2026, at approximately 1130 hours, Pfenning was issued a citation and ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Rutland Criminal Division on Friday, April 17, 2026. Pfenning is being held without bail on a probation violation stemming from this investigation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 17, 2026, 1230 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court c

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rutland Barracks/ Stalking

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.