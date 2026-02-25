Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that construction will begin this spring on the first phase of the Bear Mountain Bridge deck replacement project, the first new concrete deck for the bridge since the 1970s. The $93.8 million construction contract was awarded at the February 19, 2026 meeting of the New York State Bridge Authority (NYSBA) Board of Commissioners. This critical investment will extend the lifespan of the 101-year-old crossing, ensuring the bridge continues serving the Hudson Valley well into its second century. Several related improvements will also be incorporated to bring bridge features up to current standards and practices, as well as to enhance the experience for pedestrians, including hikers using the Appalachian Trail.

“Over a century ago, the Bear Mountain Bridge played a groundbreaking role as a connecting link for the Hudson Valley and gateway into the Hudson Highlands,” Governor Hochul said. “The bridge stands as a symbol of New York’s innovative and resilient infrastructure. Through this deck replacement project, we will strengthen and enhance this vital bridge for the continued benefit of New Yorkers for generations to come.”

New York State Bridge Authority Board of Commissioners Chair Joan McDonald said, “This milestone contract represents our continued commitment to maintaining and improving this beloved Hudson Valley icon and critical regional connector. The Board looks forward to seeing this important project move forward.”

New York State Bridge Authority Executive Director Dr. Minosca Alcantara said, “With the vision and expertise of our engineering and design teams, this project will create a safer, more accessible, and more resilient Bear Mountain Bridge. It will enhance the experience for motorists and pedestrians today, while preserving this Hudson Valley landmark for generations to come.”

The request for proposals issued by the Bridge Authority generated significant interest within the construction community, with 45 firms requesting the proposal package and eight submitting bids. The Board awarded the construction contract to El Sol Contracting/ES II Enterprises of Maspeth, NY at a not-to-exceed cost of $93.8 million, representing one of the largest contracts in Bridge Authority history. A separate construction inspection contract, valued at just under $3.6 million was awarded to engineering firm HDR. A Project Labor Agreement (PLA), developed in partnership with local labor representatives, was included as part of the construction project as well.

The Bear Mountain Bridge last underwent a deck replacement (also known as “re-decking”) in the 1970s. Concrete bridge decks typically last between 30 and 50 years, depending on usage and environmental conditions. The new deck will utilize lightweight concrete designed to accommodate heavier modern truck loads and is expected to serve the bridge for more than 50 years.

Construction will occur in three major phases, beginning with pre-phase work on the south side before starting major work for Phase 1 on the north side of the span. Work will be sequenced to maintain typical traffic patterns and minimize disruption to motorists. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2028. The Authority urges drivers to slow down and remain alert when traveling through work zones.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “The Bear Mountain Bridge is an iconic structure that has long connected both halves of the Hudson Valley, and by investing in its future, we are investing in the safety, mobility and economic strength of the entire region. This critical infrastructure project will ensure our residents, commuters and visitors can continue relying on this crossing as a main option for transportation. I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Bridge Authority for their plans to modernize the Bear Mountain Bridge, while enhancing safety and accessibility for everyone who will use it.”

State Senator Pete Harckham said, “It’s great news that the deck replacement project commencing at the Bear Mountain Bridge will include climb deterrent fencing in the design, as this will save countless lives in the years to come. We have been working to get to this moment for years. I thank Governor Hochul and the New York State Bridge Authority for taking this sensible action and hope they will incorporate this life-saving feature on the Authority’s other spans.”

Design Process Included Public Engagement

Throughout the design process, NYSBA and its design consultant, Thornton Tomasetti, hosted three public meetings beginning in March 2025 and provided updates through a project website. Information and updates will continue to be shared during construction through the Authority’s website and social media channels.

As the lead agency under the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA), NYSBA issued a negative declaration, determining the project will not result in significant adverse environmental impact. In addition to fulfilling SEQRA requirements, the Authority consulted with regional environmental organizations and the State Historic Preservation Office, as well as provided multiple opportunities for public input.

Special measures will be implemented to minimize impacts on bird species that nest on or near the bridge, such as peregrine falcons.

Safety and Accessibility Improvements

Several safety and accessibility improvements are being incorporated into the project to modernize the bridge while achieving cost efficiencies.

Because of the width of the steel structure, the new concrete deck will allow for modest sidewalk widening. The existing sidewalks– currently 2 feet 10 inches on the north side and 4 feet wide on the south side – will be widened to five feet on both sides to improve accessibility and better align with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. The bridge’s pedestrian walkways serve as a critical connection for hikers traversing the Appalachian Trail and visitors to nearby state parks and historic sites. The widths of roadway lanes and shoulders will remain unchanged.

Concrete barriers separating pedestrians from vehicular traffic will be modernized to meet current safety standards. Drainage systems will be upgraded to improve water flow and protect the bridge’s steel components.

Climb Deterrent Fencing

As part of the design process, NYSBA conducted a comprehensive evaluation of climb deterrent fencing to align with modern safety considerations and enhance suicide prevention measures.

Following comprehensive wind tunnel testing and structural analysis, a steel mesh-style fencing system has been identified as the preferred solution. This design is lighter in weight and reduces additional stress on the bridge while maintaining safety and durability standards. The fencing will be installed along the sidewalks as part of the upcoming deck replacement project and is included in the Bridge Authority’s capital improvement program.

Because existing railings must be removed and replaced during sidewalk reconstruction, integrating fencing into the larger project will generate significant cost savings compared to pursuing it as a standalone initiative.

The installation of physical deterrent fencing marks an important milestone in the Bridge Authority’s longstanding commitment to public safety and mental health awareness. This commitment spans decades and includes numerous pioneering measures to include the installation of the first emergency phones on the Mid-Hudson Bridge in 1984, which later later expanded to all NYSBA facilities; the launch of a state-of-the-art 24/7 Command Center utilizing advanced surveillance and security technology; the establishment of dedicated on-site security personnel at each bridge; and hosting a nation-leading suicide prevention summit in 2023, drawing national experts to share best practices within the transportation and government sector.

Enhancing the Pedestrian Experience

Four new overlooks—two on each sidewalk—will be installed, allowing pedestrians to walk safely around the bridge towers and enjoy views of the Hudson River and surrounding Highlands. Pedestrians wishing to continue across the bridge will still be able to proceed along the sidewalks between the roadway and the towers, as they do today.

Project Updates

Project updates will remain available on the Authority’s website and social media pages (@nysbridge).

About the Bear Mountain Bridge

Located at the junction of four counties in the lower Hudson Valley, the Bear Mountain Bridge opened to the public on November 27, 1924 through a private business venture. At the time, it had the world’s longest suspended span and was the first Hudson River vehicular crossing south of Albany. The New York State Bridge Authority acquired the span on September 26, 1940. In 2018, the bridge received the ceremonial name of “Purple Heart Veterans Memorial” Bear Mountain Bridge. When it opened, tolls for passenger vehicles were $0.80 in each direction, plus surcharges; today, vehicles with E-ZPass pay $1.65 in the eastbound direction only.

About the New York State Bridge Authority

The New York State Bridge Authority operates five Hudson River crossings—Bear Mountain, Newburgh-Beacon, Mid-Hudson, Kingston-Rhinecliff and Rip Van Winkle — and performs maintenance work on the Walkway Over the Hudson pedestrian bridge. The Authority receives no state or federal tax dollars for maintenance or operations. Nearly all revenue is generated through tolls and reinvested in capital improvements, ensuring the long-term safety and sustainability of these critical infrastructure assets of the Hudson Valley for generations to come.