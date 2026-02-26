Louise & Christopher B. Munday Foundation Awards Largest Scholarship Class in Program History

Spring Scholarship 2026 Honorees The Munday Foundation & 2020 Companies Logo The Munday Foundation Announced Spring 2026

The Louise & Christopher B. Munday Foundation has awarded 41 scholarships for the Spring 2026 semester, the largest number ever granted in a single term.

Our people do incredible work for our clients every day, and they are the reason 2020 Companies succeeds. ” — Christopher B. Munday, Chairman and CEO, 2020 Companies

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Louise & Christopher B. Munday Foundation has reached a new high point in its mission to support education, awarding 41 scholarships for the Spring 2026 semester, the largest number ever granted in a single term.The milestone reflects the continued growth of the Foundation’s scholarship program and its expanding reach nationwide. This semester’s recipients represent a wide range of academic interests, institutions, and career paths, mirroring the nationwide footprint of the team members and families supported by the program.A Message from Our LeadershipChristopher B. Munday, Chairman and CEO, 2020 Companies , shared, “Our people do incredible work for our clients every day, and they are the reason 2020 Companies succeeds. This scholarship is one way we can give back and support the families behind that work. When we invest in the people who make it all possible, we strengthen not just our business, but the community we’re building together.”A Nationwide Network of OpportunityScholarship recipients are currently enrolled at colleges and universities across the United States, including San Diego State University, Oklahoma State University, Eastern Oregon University, Georgia State University, Florida International University, and Baylor University.Just as the people of 2020 Companies span markets nationwide, so too does the academic reach of the Foundation’s scholarship recipients.Investing in Diverse Career PathsThis semester’s scholars are pursuing degrees in fields that support both innovation and essential services, including Marketing, Computer Science and Cybersecurity, Construction Engineering, Journalism and Mass Communication, Supply Chain Management and Operations, and Physical Therapy. Together, these areas of study reflect the Foundation’s commitment to supporting practical, future-forward education that opens doors across industries.A Student PerspectiveBella Testerman, a scholarship recipient and dependent of a 2020 Companies team member, shared what the award means as she works toward her goal of becoming a veterinarian:“I’m so honored to receive the Louise and Christopher B. Munday Scholarship as I navigate the rigors of biology and chemistry. The road to becoming a veterinarian is long, and as a Pre-Vet student coming from stretched resources, I find this support to be life-changing. Thank you for believing in me and my dream of becoming a vet.”Continuing a Growing LegacyBy awarding its largest scholarship class to date, the Munday Foundation continues to strengthen its long-term investment in education and career development. Each semester builds upon a growing legacy of support, ensuring students can focus on learning, growth, and opportunity rather than financial barriers.About The Louise & Christopher B. Munday FoundationThe Louise & Christopher B. Munday Foundation is dedicated to advancing education and skill development, particularly for individuals from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds. Through scholarship initiatives and community support, The Foundation remains committed to fostering lifelong learning opportunities.About 2020 CompaniesHeadquartered in Southlake, TX, 2020 Companies is a dynamic retail sales, merchandising, and experiential marketing agency. Our mission is to deliver innovative turnkey solutions that enhance retail sales, create memorable experiences, develop effective marketing strategies, fulfill merchandising needs, build brand awareness and loyalty, and provide nationwide virtual, online, and in-person training. With a vast network encompassing over 600,000+ retail doors across the United States and Canada, we proudly collaborate with some of the most renowned global electronics and consumer goods brands. 2020 Companies has been listed on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work and is a Certified Great Place to Work . For more information, visit www.2020companies.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.