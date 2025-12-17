2020 Companies Earns Three Comparably Awards for Leadership, Sales Teams, and Happiness

2025 Comparably Awards - Leadership, Sales Team, and Happiness 2025 Comparably Awards - Leadership, Sales Team, and Happiness 2020 Companies Logo

In 2025, 2020 Companies earned three Comparably awards, recognizing its excellence in leadership, sales teams, and employee happiness.

Marking 35 years in business, it’s rewarding to see that the changes we’re making across our organization are making a real difference.” — Steve Peters, President of 2020 Companies

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2020 Companies , a national leader in retail sales, merchandising, and experiential marketing, has been recognized by Comparably with three 2025 honors: Best Leadership Teams, Best Sales Teams, and Happiest Employees.These accolades highlight 2020 Companies’ ongoing commitment to building a workplace where innovation, collaboration, and people-first leadership drive exceptional outcomes for both employees and clients. Steve Peters , President of 2020 Companies, stated, “Marking 35 years in business, it’s rewarding to see that the changes we’re making across our organization are making a real difference. This recognition reflects how our people feel about working here and how our clients experience our partnership. We’re never comfortable standing still; we continue to evolve, strengthen our capabilities, and find new ways to deliver exceptional results.”Recognized for Leadership, Sales Excellence, and Employee Happiness2020 Companies earned recognition on Comparably’s 8th annual lists for Best Leadership Teams, Best Sales Teams, and Happiest Employees, highlighting its commitment to both people and performance. The Best Leadership Teams honor reflects top ratings from employees across the organization, recognizing executive leaders who inspire trust, transparency, and growth. The Best Sales Teams list highlights the country’s highest-rated sales organizations that excel in leadership, team collaboration, compensation, and career growth, positioning 2020 Companies among the best environments for high-performing sellers. The Happiest Employees award, based on employee feedback, celebrates a workplace built on recognition, respect, and purpose that directly strengthens client partnerships and drives brand results.Why This Recognition MattersIn the fast-paced world of retail sales and marketing, alignment among leadership and employee engagement are critical to client success. 2020 Companies’ recognition across three of Comparably’s competitive categories demonstrates how a thriving internal culture translates into exceptional retail execution, brand advocacy, and measurable ROI for the clients it serves.From in-store merchandising to nationwide experiential marketing activations, 2020 Companies’ success comes from the dedication of its people and their shared commitment to doing great work every day.Driving Results Through PeopleWith more than 600,000 retail doors supported across the United States, Latin America, and Canada, 2020 Companies partners with leading consumer brands in electronics, technology, and CPG to deliver comprehensive go-to-market strategies, managed retail programs, and brand activation campaigns that enhance in-store impact and sales performance.The company’s ongoing recognition from platforms such as Comparably, Fortune, and Glassdoor suggests that when people are supported and able to thrive, strong performance often follows.________________________________________About 2020 CompaniesHeadquartered in Southlake, TX, 2020 Companies is a dynamic retail sales, merchandising, and experiential marketing agency. Our mission is to deliver innovative turnkey solutions that enhance retail sales, create memorable experiences, develop effective marketing strategies, fulfill merchandising needs, build brand awareness and loyalty, and provide nationwide virtual, online, and in-person training. With a vast network encompassing over 600,000+ retail doors across the United States, Latin America, and Canada, we proudly collaborate with some of the most renowned global electronics and consumer goods brands. 2020 Companies has also been listed on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work and Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing.For more information, visit www.2020companies.com ________________________________________About ComparablyComparably (a ZoomInfo company) is a leading platform for workplace culture insights and compensation data, empowering employees and job seekers to make more informed career decisions. With 20 million anonymous employee ratings across nearly 20 core culture metrics, covering 70,000 companies, Comparably provides one of the most comprehensive datasets on workplace culture, salaries, and leadership. Insights can be segmented by gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, department, location, and education, offering a deep and nuanced view of organizations of all sizes. Trusted by employers and job seekers alike, Comparably is the go-to resource for employer branding and workplace culture. For more information, visit www.comparably.com

