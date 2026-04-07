2020 Companies Named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging, & Community 2026

Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community 2026 Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging, & Community 2026

Newsweek names 2020 Companies a top workplace for culture, belonging, and community—spotlighting its people-first approach and inclusive environment.

When our teams feel a true sense of belonging and community, they bring greater energy, creativity, and accountability to every retail floor, training session, and brand activation we deliver.” — Ross Wissner, Chief Operating Officer, 2020 Companies

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southlake, TX — 2020 Companies , a leading retail sales and experiential marketing agency, is proud to announce that it has been named one of Newsweek ’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Culture , Belonging, & Community 2026. The recognition highlights organizations that prioritize inclusive workplace environments where people feel valued, connected, and supported.The honor comes as 2020 Companies celebrates over 35 years of retail excellence, marking more than three decades of helping brands succeed through retail sales, retail sales team training, brand advocacy, experiential marketing, merchandising, product launches, mobile tours, and display installs across North America.Ross Wissner, Chief Operating Officer, 2020 Companies, shared, “Starting 2026 with this recognition reinforces that our people-first culture is not just something we value internally, but something that directly strengthens how we serve our clients. When our teams feel a true sense of belonging and community, they bring greater energy, creativity, and accountability to every retail floor, training session, and brand activation we deliver.”About the Newsweek RecognitionAccording to Newsweek, the modern workplace has evolved beyond simply earning a paycheck. Employees increasingly seek environments where they feel heard, welcomed, and connected. Research cited by the Harvard Business Review shows that when people feel they belong at work, they are more productive, more engaged, and 3.5 times more likely to contribute to their fullest potential.The America’s Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging, & Community 2026 ranking was developed by Newsweek in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group. The study evaluated U.S. employers with more than 1,000 employees using one of the largest independent employee research efforts in the country. The study evaluates categories such as leadership, integrity, compensation, work-life balance, culture, and working conditions. Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces lists also include sub‑industry and state‑level rankings, offering a detailed and comprehensive view of workplace excellence across the country.Industry Recognition That Drives ResultsThis latest honor adds to a growing list of national workplace recognitions for 2020 Companies, including Comparably Best Companies for Happiness and Best Sales Teams, and placement on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing and Best Workplaces in Texas lists.2020 Companies is also proud to stand alongside many highly esteemed brands recognized in the ranking, including The Estée Lauder Companies, Bain & Company, Honeywell, LEGO, Workday, Milwaukee Tool, and Nestlé.A Foundation for GrowthAs 2020 Companies looks ahead, this recognition underscores the connection between a strong people experience and strong business outcomes. A culture rooted in belonging and community enables the company to better support existing clients, attract new brand partners, and continue delivering high-performing retail and experiential programs nationwide.________________________________________About 2020 CompaniesHeadquartered in Southlake, TX, 2020 Companies is a dynamic retail sales, merchandising, and experiential marketing agency. Our mission is to deliver innovative turnkey solutions that enhance retail sales, create memorable experiences, develop effective marketing strategies, fulfill merchandising needs, build brand awareness and loyalty, and provide nationwide virtual, online, and in-person training. With a vast network encompassing over 600,000+ retail doors across the United States, Latin America, and Canada, we proudly collaborate with some of the most renowned global electronics and consumer goods brands. For more information, visit www.2020companies.com About NewsweekNewsweek is a global digital news organization built around its iconic 93‑year‑old magazine and is widely recognized for its trusted reporting and influential rankings, including its America’s Greatest Workplaces programs, which are produced in partnership with Plant‑A Insights Group and draw on more than 400,000 employee interviews, over 4.9 million company reviews, and analysis of more than 120 key performance indicators across a wide range of industries.

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