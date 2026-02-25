Tide Services Builds Conversion-Led Growth Engine, Sets Pace for 2026

By year’s end, Tide Services expanded its Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat footprint through a mix of multi-unit development agreements, targeted acquisitions and strategic conversions.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While much of franchising spent 2025 navigating rising costs, labor volatility and crowded categories, Tide Services , a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), took a different approach: building a scalable growth platform around one of the most essential, and often overlooked, household services.By year’s end, Tide Services expanded its Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat footprint through a mix of multi-unit development agreements, targeted acquisitions and strategic conversions. This approach positioned the brand for accelerated growth in 2026 with a model built for stability and scale. Rather than prioritizing ground-up development, Tide focused on preserving trusted neighborhood businesses, experienced teams and loyal customers while upgrading the systems that support them.“Laundry and garment care don’t go out of style, and they don’t disappear in tough cycles,” said Andy Gibson, President & CEO of Tide Services. “In 2025, we leaned into that reality by backing strong operators and modernizing legacy businesses without disrupting the communities they serve.”In November and December 2025, Tide Services executed one of the most active conversion periods in the category, acquiring and converting 15 legacy dry-cleaning locations in just 30 days across Florida and Ohio. This included seven Widmer’s Cleaners locations in the Cincinnati metro area and eight Crest Cleaners & Laundry locations along Florida’s Space Coast.That late-year momentum built on earlier expansion into major markets, including the acquisition and conversion of four Flair Cleaners locations in Los Angeles, which marked Tide Cleaners’ entry into Southern California. Each transition followed the same continuity-first approach, preserving local teams and customer relationships while upgrading operations under the Tide Cleaners platform.Milestones included a 50-unit Tide Laundromat development agreement with CMG Companies across major markets in Texas and New Mexico; an 18-unit Tide Cleaners commitment across all five New York City boroughs from multi-brand operator Barry Dubin, expanding his Tide portfolio to 75 total locations across laundromats and cleaners; and a new franchise agreement in Dayton, Ohio, led by Nikki Shah through Tide’s Women’s Incentive Program.To support its expanding footprint, Tide Services also made several strategic leadership appointments in 2025, elevating long-tenured executives into expanded roles aligned with the company’s next phase of growth. The brand promoted Mike Trozzo to Vice President of Product & Innovation, Macayla Porter to Vice President of Growth & Support, and Emily Schneider to Vice President of Franchise Development. The moves reflect Tide’s focus on scaling digital platforms, franchise support and development in step with the company’s rapid expansion.Tide’s strategy reflects key shifts in franchising and consumer services. As independent dry cleaners face rising modernization costs and succession challenges, investors are gravitating toward essential, recession-resilient services with predictable demand. At the same time, a growing renter population is increasing reliance on shared and outsourced laundry solutions. In response, Tide has built a consolidation-ready franchise platform that combines brand trust with modern capabilities, including delivery, lockers, app-based tracking, and systems designed to support scalable, multi-unit growth.With new stores opened in markets including Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Nashville, Michigan and Maryland, Tide Services enters 2026 positioned to scale deliberately across key markets. Added visibility from industry events such as The Clean Show has further strengthened that momentum.“We’re building an essential-service platform that works for everyone across the franchise system, from operators to employees to customers,” Gibson added. “This approach positions us well as we head into 2026.”About Tide ServicesIf it's got to be clean, it's got to be Tide for consumers in the home and outside the home. Tide Services, a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble, is the only out-of-home laundry brand who cleans and cares for all consumers clothes through a national network of expert franchisees, powered by the most trusted brand in the history of fabric care. Together, our Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat experiences deliver a full suite of cleaning services with a combined 220+ stores and additional access points like delivery, lockers, and campus laundry.# # #

