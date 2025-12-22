Tide Cleaners Expands in Ohio With Acquisition of Seven Widmer’s Cleaners Locations

Looking ahead to 2025, Tide Services aims to accelerate growth on the Tide Cleaners side through continued acquisitions while expanding Tide Laundromats through new and existing franchisees.

Consolidated Cleaners Acquires Widmer’s, strengthening Tide’s Cincinnati presence

Widmer’s has been part of Cincinnati households for generations. Our goal is to honor that history” — Robert Lyons, president and CEO of Consolidated Cleaners

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Services , the Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) subsidiary behind Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat , has expanded its footprint in the Midwest. Consolidated Cleaners, one of Tide’s largest and most awarded franchise groups, has acquired seven Widmer’s Cleaners locations across the Cincinnati metropolitan area.Consolidated Cleaners already operates Tide Cleaners locations in South Florida, Charlotte and Cincinnati. The acquisition grows its regional presence and supports a seamless transition for Widmer’s employees and customers.“Consolidated Cleaners has built a reputation for strong local operations and dependable guest care,” said Emily Schneider, vice president of franchise development at Tide Services. “Their leadership ensures that longtime Widmer’s customers will continue receiving the attentive service they’re used to, now supported by Tide Cleaners’ systems and standards.”Led by Robert Lyons, Jonathan Kassolis, Mariel Licausi, Duke Kassolis and Alton Scavo, Consolidated Cleaners owns and operates 42 Tide Cleaners locations and over 50 Delivery Routes, serving customers across five states. The group has been recognized repeatedly with Tide Franchisee of the Year and Rising Tide Awards.“Widmer’s has been part of Cincinnati households for generations,” said Robert Lyons, president and CEO of Consolidated Cleaners. “Our goal is to honor that history — keeping teams in place, maintaining customer relationships and introducing improvements that make the experience even more reliable.”All current employees at the seven Widmer’s locations will remain with the stores, ensuring stability for customers who rely on the cleaners for daily and special-occasion garment care. Under the ownership of Consolidated Cleaners, the stores will transition to Tide Cleaners over time, including enhancements to customer communication, service consistency, and operational support.Powered by Procter & Gamble (P&G), Tide Cleaners brings decades of fabric care expertise to today’s busy households. For more information or to find a store, visit tidecleaners.com.About Tide CleanersFor 70 years, Tidehas been a household name in laundry care. Tide Cleaners, the #1 brand in dry cleaning, is an extension of the Tidebrand, offering superior service nationwide. For more information on Tide Cleaners or franchising opportunities, visit TideCleaners.com and tidefranchise.com.About Tide ServicesTide Services, a subsidiary of The Procter & Gamble Company, is America’s premier provider of on-demand dry-cleaning and laundry services through its Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat brands. Tide Services is rapidly expanding its footprint across the United States, offering innovative laundry solutions and lucrative franchise opportunities to investors with large-scale goals. Tide Services platform also is open to opportunities for Dry Cleaner and Laundromat owners.###

