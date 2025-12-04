Tide Cleaners Expands on Florida’s Space Coast With Acquisition of Eight Legacy Locations

Tide Services has expanded its footprint on Florida’s Space Coast with the acquisition and conversion of eight Crest Cleaners & Laundry locations.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Services , the Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) subsidiary behind Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat , has expanded its footprint on Florida’s Space Coast with the acquisition and conversion of eight Crest Cleaners & Laundry locations. The stores — spanning Cocoa Beach, Melbourne and Viera — will be operated by Clean & Press Solutions, LLC, led by multi-unit franchise partners Girish and Harry Mirpuri.The eight-store acquisition represents a significant portion of the Mirpuris’ 20-unit development commitment in the Orlando and Tampa markets and builds on the two Tide Cleaners outlets they already operate in the state.“The Mirpuri family has a strong track record of service-driven retail, and their approach aligns closely with what makes these stores successful,” said Emily Schneider, vice president of franchise development at Tide Services. “Their leadership will help ensure a smooth transition for employees and customers as these stores join the Tide Cleaners network.”The Mirpuri brothers bring more than 30 years of multigenerational, guest-focused retail experience. Through Mirpuri Group USA, their experience led to operations of six high volume PANDORA Jewelry concept stores and Dynasty Gallery & Gifts, employing more than 200 people across Florida.Their roots stretch back to the family’s fine-jewelry business in Toronto, later expanding into U.S. retail operations in Florida. Known for their emphasis on integrity and long-term customer relationships, the brothers now bring that philosophy to garment care through Clean & Press Solutions, LLC.The garment-care industry is in a period of transition as many independent dry-cleaning owners prepare for retirement or consolidation. Tide Cleaners has become a preferred successor due to its brand heritage in the laundry category and its commitment to team continuity. For the Mirpuris’ locations, all existing team members will remain in place, and customers will continue working with the familiar staff they’ve known for years.Under Clean & Press Solutions’ leadership, the stores will see operational upgrades over time, including improved customer communication, enhanced service consistency and access to Tide Cleaners’ support systems.“These cleaners have served their neighborhoods for decades,” said Harry. “Our role is to carry that forward and introduce new services and technologies that will allow the business to grow into its next chapter.”Powered by Procter & Gamble (P&G), Tide Cleaners brings decades of fabric care expertise to today’s busy households. For more information or to find a store, visit tidecleaners.com.About Tide CleanersFor 70 years, Tidehas been a household name in laundry care. Tide Cleaners, the #1 brand in dry cleaning, is an extension of the Tidebrand, offering superior service nationwide. For more information on Tide Cleaners or franchising opportunities, visit TideCleaners.com and tidefranchise.com.About Tide ServicesTide Services, a subsidiary of The Procter & Gamble Company, is America’s premier provider of on-demand dry-cleaning and laundry services through its Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat brands. Tide Services is rapidly expanding its footprint across the United States, offering innovative laundry solutions and lucrative franchise opportunities to investors with large-scale goals.# # #

