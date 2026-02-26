Spotter TMS Releases Major Platform Updates to Improve Fleet Reliability and Operational Efficiency

Spotter TMS Spotter TMS Spotter TMS

DARIEN, IL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spotter TMS, an AI powered transportation management system, has released a major round of platform updates focused on improving reliability, streamlining communication, and accelerating issue resolution for fleet operations teams and drivers. Built directly from direct user feedback, the release strengthens app stability, simplifies daily workflows, and delivers faster, smarter escalation in today’s fast moving trucking industry.

Spotter TMS enables fleets to operate more efficiently and profitably while supporting drivers on the road. The latest updates expand dispatcher and manager controls while introducing new driver facing features that reduce friction, improve visibility, and ensure the right issues reach the right people quicker.

Fleet Owner, Dispatcher, and Operations Enhancements

• Manager role now supports multiple managers per group, increasing coverage and accountability

• Improved shift scheduling with customizable daily start and end times

• Prevents escalation when another team member responds after hours, reducing unnecessary alerts

• Post shift escalation notifies assigned and after hours support before escalating

Driver App Improvements

• One click access to Driver Channels directly from assignments for faster communication

• Pinch to zoom functionality for clearer viewing of images and documents

• Dedicated Tech Support role, allowing drivers to tag Tech Support directly for faster resolution

• Built in camera document scanner to quickly capture and submit paperwork

“These new TMS updates are about removing friction and making sure the right people are connected at the right time,” said Peidi Wu, Co-Founder of Spotter AI. “From app stability to smarter after hours handling, everything we shipped was built to support real world logistics operations.”

Coming Soon:

Spotter is preparing additional enhancements, including FuelSeek integration, a simplified sign up process through the Spotter App and Slack, and fully automated onboarding with automatic channel creation and Slack bot setup. After hours assignments within TMS are also in development, further strengthening end-to-end operational support.

Throughout 2026, Spotter will continue advancing platform reliability, performance and operational control. By investing in smarter workflows and expanded capabilities, Spotter is delivering a stable, responsive, and future ready TMS that helps move faster, communicate clearly, and operate with confidence.

For more information about Spotter and its latest platform updates, visit www.spotter.ai/tms

Legal Disclaimer:

