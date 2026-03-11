Wise Old Crow Media Redefines Faith-Based Documentaries with Raw, Unfiltered Storytelling

Treva Noriega at Walk For Lives / Tell Me About Tomorrow Tim Arrigo / The Threshing Floor Director Brad Alexander / Wise Old Crow Media The Noriega Family / Tell Me About Tomorrow Cooper Noriega / Tell Me About Tomorrow

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filmmaker Brad Alexander, founder of Wise Old Crow Media, is carving out a bold new lane in documentary storytelling. With early acclaim and audience momentum surrounding his debut documentary The Threshing Floor, Alexander is proving there is a strong appetite for faith rooted films that are raw, unfiltered, and grounded in truth.

The Threshing Floor chronicles Tim Arrigo’s extraordinary journey from addiction to a life rooted in faith and purpose. Set in Orange County, the film captures the challenges he faced and the profound transformation that followed, shining a light on the struggles many endure and inviting audiences to reconsider narratives around healing, hope, and spiritual renewal. Tim’s story is not just about sobriety; it is about rebuilding a life, confronting the weight of past choices, and discovering a sense of meaning and direction that seemed impossible at one time.

The Threshing Floor resonates for its honesty and refusal to sanitize hardship, walking audiences through pain, doubt, and redemption with Christ as the anchor. Featured by LA Weekly and an official selection of the Seattle Film Festival, Hard Faith Film Fest, Las Cruces International, Marina Del Rey Film Festival, and more, the documentary offers hope that no one is beyond restoration, presenting a gritty, heartfelt, and ultimately uplifting portrayal of the human experience.

Building on its momentum, Wise Old Crow Media is developing its next feature documentary, Tell Me About Tomorrow. The film explores questions of purpose, legacy, and faith in uncertain times through the lens of a personal tragedy. On June 9, 2022, Cooper Noriega, a rising TikTok star and LA-based model with millions of followers, tragically lost his life after ingesting a pressed fentanyl pill sold as Xanax. His death, initially reported by TMZ and other outlets as an “accidental drug overdose,” raises deeper questions about the dangers of highly addictive synthetic opioids disguised as other drugs.

Tell Me About Tomorrow examines Cooper’s story while addressing the broader crisis of fentanyl, featuring insights from his family, close friends, and experts on addiction, fentanyl, grief, and loss. Alexander describes the film as confronting modern anxieties about the future while offering a vision of lasting hope rooted in faith.

Alexander’s larger vision for Wise Old Crow Media is ambitious. He aims to position the company as the “Vice” of Christian rooted documentary filmmaking, delivering cinematic storytelling that is culturally relevant, visually compelling, and spiritually grounded. His films are not preachy or polished for comfort. They are real. They confront brokenness head on. Yet they consistently circle back to a thoughtful, realistic hope that reflects the company’s Christ centered foundation.

“We are not interested in creating safe stories that avoid hard conversations,” said Alexander. “Life is complicated. Faith is tested. But Christ remains the constant. Our films reflect that tension, and that hope.”

Wise Old Crow Media’s mission is clear. Tell honest stories. Embrace complexity. Uphold Christ as the foundation. And leave audiences challenged, encouraged, and reminded that redemption is not abstract. It is personal and present.

With early success from The Threshing Floor and anticipation building for Tell Me About Tomorrow, Wise Old Crow Media is emerging as a distinctive voice in the documentary space, one that bridges cultural realism with unwavering faith.

Learn more about Wise Old Crow Media at www.wiseoldcrowmedia.com

About Wise Old Crow Media:

Wise Old Crow Media is a Southern California based documentary production company founded by filmmaker Brad Alexander. Built on a Christ centered foundation, the company creates gritty, culturally relevant films that confront hard realities while offering thoughtful, realistic hope. Its mission is to tell honest stories that do more than raise awareness. Wise Old Crow Media highlights the men and women breaking ground in some of the most difficult and overlooked spaces, shining light in dark places and pointing audiences toward redemption that is personal and present. With early momentum from its debut documentary The Threshing Floor and new projects such as Tell Me About Tomorrow in development, Wise Old Crow Media is positioning itself as a bold, uncompromising voice in faith rooted documentary filmmaking.

About Brad Alexander:

Brad Alexander is a filmmaker and founder of Wise Old Crow Media. Raised in Southern California, Alexander spent his formative years skateboarding and immersed in punk rock culture, experiences that shaped his raw and authentic storytelling style. After a knee injury slowed his skateboarding path, he picked up a camera with no expectation of where it would lead. Over the next decade he evolved from skate filmer to freelance videographer, then to commercial Director of Photography and Editor working with multiple agencies. In 2019, he discovered his true calling in documentary filmmaking. Through Wise Old Crow Media, Alexander creates films that tackle gritty issues head on, always grounded in Christ and committed to portraying stories of transformation, resilience, and hope.

Legal Disclaimer:

