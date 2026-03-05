Trading Card Brand Debuts Immersive Hobby Box Collection With $69,000 Challenger Grand Prize

Orange Pill in a Pack Series 4 - The Simulation The Experience Box from Based Trading Cards Orange Pill in a Pack Series 4 - The Simulation Orange Pill in a Pack Series 4 - The Simulation

Based Trading Cards unveils Series 4 Experience Box with a 1 in 420 chance to win a custom Challenger R T Scat Pack through an industry first Golden Key Card

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based Trading Cards has announced new details surrounding the highly anticipated Experience Box for Orange Pill In A Pack Series 4: The Simulation. The Experience Box introduces one of the boldest prizes ever seen in the trading card space: the chance to win a custom 2021 BASED Dodge Challenger R T Scat Pack Widebody valued at $69,000. The vehicle is unlocked through a One of One Golden Key Card, an industry first redemption embedded within the Golden Key Chase Pack, giving each Experience Box holder 1 in 420 odds at claiming the car.

The experience box is limited to just 420 units worldwide and positioned as the centerpiece of its most ambitious release to date. Blending elite craftsmanship with immersive design. The BASED Dodge Challenger is more than a prize. It represents the ethos of Series 4, a physical statement about sovereignty, independence, and stepping outside of the digital haze that defines modern culture.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN

This is not a collection of sourced items. It is a fully bespoke creation. Every component in all 420 boxes is custom made exclusively for this experience. As part of the journey, each Experience Box is designed as a fully custom, premium ritual. Collectors receive professional grade white gloves, gold scissors, a leather binder for long term preservation, and a gold plated oversized master key artifact. Hidden inside a handcrafted miniature Challenger is the Golden Key Chase Pack, complete with a nostalgic red light, green light style reveal that transforms the unboxing into an event. Every Golden Key Pack follows a Kitchen Sink format, guaranteeing a serialized hit and reinforcing the brand’s commitment to transparency and disclosed print runs.

Series 4: The Simulation introduces major innovations across the collection, including frameless chase cards, thermal interactive ink, glow in the dark imagery, hidden easter eggs, and light bending foil packaging that creates a striking 3D glitch effect. Strictly limited to 21,000 packs across just 875 boxes worldwide with full supply transparency, the release also gives collectors the chance to uncover The Block Reward, five legendary one of one cards redeemable for the original hand painted artwork used to create them, each paired with a one of one Certificate of Authenticity.

Widely regarded by collectors as the Lamborghini and “The Art” of trading cards, Based Trading Cards continues to elevate the hobby into a premium art form built on Proof of Passion, verifiable scarcity, and immersive collector experiences.

Pre-orders for Orange Pill In A Pack Series 4: The Simulation are now live, with Experience Boxes expected to move quickly due to limited availability. The Simulation is due to ship by April 10th.

Step out of the simulation. Secure the truth.

