Last Wishes Resource Guide

Last Wishes

GARDEN GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Susan Arganda Lopez Announces Upcoming Release of Last Wishes, a Practical Guide to Navigating the Living Trust ProcessFamilies often believe that creating a living trust is enough to ensure that a loved one’s final instructions will be honored. In Last Wishes, Susan Lopez offers a clear, compassionate resource designed to help grantors, trustees, and beneficiaries understand where to begin, how the process works, and what responsibilities and rights follow after a loss.Written for adults of all ages, especially those with children or aging parents, Last Wishes simplifies what can feel like an overwhelming legal and emotional journey. The guide walks readers step by step through the trust process, helping families prepare in advance, support the trustee in carrying out fiduciary duties, and ensure beneficiaries understand what they are entitled to receive.Susan was inspired to write the book after her own family experienced years of avoidable stress, legal disputes, and costly court proceedings. Although her parents had established a living trust, misunderstandings and missteps led to outcomes that did not reflect their intentions. Determined to find answers, Susan began researching and compiling theinformation she wished her family had known. Over time, she discovered that many others were facing similar challenges, which motivated her to create a straightforward, easy-to-read guide to help families avoid the same pain.“Dealing with the death of a loved one is hard enough,” Susan says. “Facing confusion and legal battles afterward is something no family should have to endure when preparation and understanding can make such a difference.”Last Wishes is now available nationwide. For more information, to purchase the book, or to access additional resources, visit Amazon About the AuthorSusan Arganda Lopez is not a legal professional, but her personal journey and extensive research make Last Wishes a reliable, practical tool for anyone with a family. The guide is especially useful for parents, caregivers, and anyone seeking peace of mind for themselves and their loved ones.

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