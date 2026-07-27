Angela Senior’s Three Faith-Filled Books Highlight Waiting, Family, Fostering, Trauma, and Purpose

Angela Senior

ROMFORD, GREATER LONDON (HISTORICALLY ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angela Senior’s Three Faith-Filled Books Highlight Waiting, Family, Fostering, Trauma, and PurposeNew Christian books offer encouragement for single women, families, foster carers, trauma survivors, and readers seeking hope through real-life faith.Romford, Greater London (historically Essex – 8-7-2026 – British author and entrepreneur, Angela Senior’s inspiring Christian books: Women Waiting for a Godly Husband Faith, Family & Fostering , and A Virtuous Woman in Business : Through Fire & Faith offer a heartfelt message of hope, healing, spiritual growth, and trust in God through some of life’s most personal and challenging seasons.Angela Senior writes from a place of experience, honesty, and biblical conviction. Her work speaks to readers who are waiting, rebuilding, parenting, fostering, healing from trauma, growing in faith, or trying to understand how God can use even painful chapters for purpose.In Women Waiting for a Godly Husband, Senior encourages Christian women who desire marriage but do not want to lose themselves in the waiting. The book reminds readers that waiting is not wasted time. It is a season where God can strengthen identity, deepen faith, heal emotional wounds, and prepare the heart for a godly relationship.Faith, Family & Fostering turns the focus toward the home. In this practical and faith-centered book, Senior explores what it means to build a family where faith is not only discussed on Sundays but lived every day. Drawing from themes of fostering, obedience, sacrifice, brokenness, and family resilience, the book encourages parents, spouses, foster carers, and Christian families to create homes rooted in love, grace, prayer, and courage.In A Virtuous Woman in Business: Through Fire & Faith, Senior shares a powerful story of survival, trauma, migration, motherhood, spiritual drifting, surrender, and entrepreneurship. Senior’s memoir shows how faith and resilience can turn pain into purpose. It is a testimony of God’s mercy, protection, and faithfulness through every season.Across all three books, Senior’s message remains consistent: God is present in the waiting, in the family struggle, in the trauma, in the rebuilding, and in the quiet moments where faith is tested. Her writing offers encouragement without pretending life is easy. She speaks to the woman waiting for love, the family walking through pressure, the foster carer learning sacrificial love, the trauma survivor searching for healing, and the believer trying to trust God again.With warmth, transparency, and Scripture-rooted hope, Angela Senior invites readers to stop seeing their struggles as wasted chapters. Through these three books, she reminds them that waiting can prepare, family can heal, trauma can become testimony, and faith can become the foundation for a life of courage and purpose.About the AuthorAngela Senior is a British author, wife, mother, entrepreneur, and woman of faith whose writing is shaped by real life, spiritual conviction, and a deep trust in God. Through seasons of waiting, hardship, family life, fostering, personal growth, and perseverance, she has come to see that God often does His deepest work in the very seasons people are most tempted to question. Angela writes to encourage women and families to trust God, live intentionally, and keep moving forward with hope.

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