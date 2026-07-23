Ronald Goldman, PhD, and The Empathy Evolution, Examine the Origins & Prevention of America’s Personal & Social Problems

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ronald Goldman, PhD, and The Empathy Evolution, Examine the Origins and Prevention of America’s Personal and Social ProblemsThe Empathy Evolution: Preventing Violence, Racism, Political Corruption, and Mental Illness by Creating More Caring People by Ronald Goldman, PhD, is a timely nonfiction book with a unique overlooked perspective of serious American continuing problems.Today, the country finds itself tangled in long-standing issues like political division, social distrust, racism, mental health struggles, and declining quality of life. According to a global survey of countries’ quality of life, the U.S. ranked 23. In another survey, the U.S. ranked 36 for children’s well-being.The Empathy Evolution offers a research-based perspective on what is missing. Goldman looks beyond surface-level debates and asks readers to consider the deeper emotional origins of human behavior.The book explores a central idea: a more caring society must begin with a better understanding of how caring people are formed. Through developmental psychology, research, and professional insight, Goldman examines how common American early childcare practices, resulting in unmet needs, emotional disconnection, and trauma can adversely influence empathy and later behavior.The Empathy Evolution addresses major social concerns, including violence, racism, political corruption, and mental illness, while encouraging readers to think in terms of prevention. Goldman explains that society often responds to problems only after harm becomes visible. His book invites readers to consider what can be done earlier, during infancy and later childhood, to provide what is natural and satisfies needs. This would prevent later problem behaviors.For example, research showed that French preschool children showed aggression 1% of the time. American preschool children showed aggression 29% of the time. This is because French childcare is natural and satisfies needs.The book’s message involves awareness, change, and prevention. Goldman encourages readers to look at human behavior through a more compassionate and informed lens, one that recognizes the importance of early care, emotional safety, and empathy in creating healthier families and communities.The Empathy Evolution is especially relevant for readers seeking a deeper understanding of America’s quality of life problem. The book asks why a nation with so many resources still struggles with happiness, unity, emotional health, and trust. In response, Goldman offers a thoughtful path forward rooted in human development and the power of empathy.The Empathy Evolution: Preventing Violence, Racism, Political Corruption, and Mental Illness by Creating More Caring People is available in paperback, hardcover, and ebook formats on Amazon. The Goodreads rating is the highest of any psychology book on the platform.About the AuthorRonald Goldman, PhD is an award-winning psychologist, researcher, speaker, writer, and consultant. He specializes in developmental and applied psychology, with work related to personal, emotional, and behavioral difficulties that often involve insensitive or harmful treatment of others.His research and writing focus on improving individual and collective experiences through greater awareness of empathy, early emotional development, trauma, and human connection. Goldman’s publications have appeared in newspapers, magazines, textbooks, and journals, and his work has been endorsed by professionals in related fields. His website is ronaldgoldmanphd.comContact Ronald Goldman, PhD at ronald.goldman1947@gmail.com and 617-524-5199.

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