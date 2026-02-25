DEQ issues eight penalties in January for environmental violations

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued eight penalties totaling $169,583 in January for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at ordeq.org/enforcement.

Fines ranged from $3,300 to $70,991. Alleged violations included a delivery company failing to maintain underground fuel storage tanks, a railroad failing to submit greenhouse gas reports, and a flooring company failing to comply with asbestos rules.

DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations:

Apex Anodizing Inc., Portland, $8,433, air quality

BNSF Railway Co., Portland, $28,966, greenhouse gas reporting, clean fuels

Emerald Forest Products Inc., Drain, $9,000, air quality

Highline-Warren LLC, Millersburg, $11,200, hazardous waste

Reid Flooring LLC dba Modern Floors Floor Covering Co., Coos Bay, $16,800, asbestos

Thomas Fulcher, Canyonville, $20,893, solid waste

United Parcel Service, The Dalles and Tualatin, $70,991, underground storage tanks

United Site Services of Nevada Inc., Clackamas, $3,300, onsite septic wastewater

Recipients of DEQ civil penalties must either pay the fines to the state treasury or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at ordeq.org/sep.

Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm.

DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.