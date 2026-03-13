Spring Whale Watch Week returns to the Oregon coast for spring break 2026

Oregon State Parks will host Spring Whale Watch Week along the Oregon Coast Saturday, March 21 through Sunday, March 29.

Trained Oregon State Park volunteers and park rangers will be stationed at 15 sites along the Oregon Coast to help visitors spot whales and their calves and answer questions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily March 21-29. The sites are among the best places to watch whales on the Oregon Coast.

“Spring is a great time for whale watching because the gray whale migration can be a bit closer on their return trip north, usually within a few miles from shore. As we get later into the spring, we can sometimes see the mothers with calves in tow,” said Park Ranger Peter McBride.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) estimates 13,000 gray whales are expected to migrate past Oregon’s shores from late winter through June as they travel back toward Alaska, far fewer than earlier projections suggested. Although NOAA declared the Unusual Mortality Event over in 2023 and initially believed the population might be rebounding, new winter 2025 estimates instead show the lowest numbers since the 1970s.

NOAA’s models, which combine visual surveys with migration pattern assumptions, indicate that the 2025 population most likely falls between 11,700 and 14,500 whales.

A map of volunteer-staffed sites is available online on the official event webpage: https://oregonstateparks.org/index.cfm?do=thingstodo.dsp_whaleWatching

The Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 21-29. Visitors to the center can enjoy interactive whale exhibits and take in the panoramic ocean views. Binoculars are provided. Park rangers and volunteers from Oregon State Parks will also be on hand to answer questions about the whales.

All Whale Watch Week visitors are encouraged to dress for the weather, to bring binoculars and to follow beach safety guidelines such as remaining out of fenced areas, knowing the tide schedule and keeping an eye on the surf at all times. Go to https://visittheoregoncoast.com/beach-safety/ for a list of safety tips.

For more information about coast parks and campgrounds, visit stateparks.oregon.gov.

Visitors are encouraged to share their photos and videos from Spring Whale Watch on social media using #OregonStateParks and #ORWhaleWatch.