PEEK Plastic High-Temperature Limits Detailed in New Interstate Advanced Materials White Paper

Interstate Advanced Materials published a new technical white paper to help engineers and manufacturers evaluate PEEK for high-temperature environments.

A major emphasis is placed on performance drivers that control success or failure in hot service, especially creep under sustained load, dimensional stability, and stiffness retention.” — Christopher Isar

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interstate Advanced Materials, the parent company of Interstate Plastics , published a new technical white paper to help engineers and manufacturers evaluate PEEK for high-temperature environments where load, wear, and chemical exposure intersect. The paper, “PEEK Material Properties at High Temperature: Key Drivers of Limits and Applications,” outlines how and why PEEK performance changes as temperatures rise and what designers should account for when specifying grades and designing parts for long-term service.Rather than treating PEEK as a single high-heat plastic, the white paper explains how outcomes vary between common PEEK grades and reinforces the importance of matching selection to the requirements of the application. It compares how unfilled, glass-filled, and bearing grades behave differently under heat, stress, and motion, and clarifies where each tends to be used most effectively.A major emphasis is placed on performance drivers that control success or failure in hot service, especially creep under sustained load, dimensional stability, and stiffness retention. The paper explains why these factors often become limiting well before extreme-temperature considerations matter in real-world designs.For wear and sliding-contact components, the paper discusses tribological behavior at elevated temperature, including the role of counterface, surface finish, PV, lubrication, and frictional heating. It expands further to highlight common limitations that lead to accelerated wear.The white paper also addresses chemical and moisture-related considerations relevant to high-temperature fluid handling and aggressive environments, including why compatibility needs to reflect actual exposure conditions and stress states, not just general resistance charts.Additional sections cover common PEEK qualification needs, including electrical behavior at temperature, processing-history effects, and application-based screening for hot structural parts, seals, wear components, and high-performance assemblies.To learn more about PEEK or get help selecting the right grade for your next project, call Interstate Advanced Materials today at 888-768-5759.Interstate Advanced Materials, the parent company of Interstate Plastics, is a nationwide distributor of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and film. With 10 locations across the U.S., we offer a full range of stock shapes, precise cut-to-size services, complex CNC manufacturing, and superior technical support. Built on a 45-year reputation for quality products and exceptional service, Interstate Advanced Materials delivers trusted, rapid, and dependable solutions for diverse industries ranging from semiconductor to food processing, ensuring that every customer receives high-performance materials to enhance their operations.

