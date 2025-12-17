New Digital Tool Simplifies Plastic Chemical Compatibility Research

Interstate Advanced Materials introduces a new interactive Plastic Chemical Resistance Chart to help users verify material compatibility.

A new interactive resource has been launched to help engineers, machinists, and buyers instantly identify the right materials for chemically harsh environments.

Instead of manually cross-referencing complex datasheets, our customers can now instantly validate their material choices against specific chemicals, saving time and effort.” — Christopher Isar

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interstate Advanced Materials has released a powerful new interactive resource on the Interstate Plastics website designed to help engineers, machinists, and buyers instantly identify the right materials for chemically harsh environments. The Plastic Chemical Resistance Chart transforms complex compatibility data into an accessible, searchable tool, helping industry professionals avoid material failure and ensuring the long-term reliability of their material applications.Selecting the correct plastic for applications involving aggressive chemicals (such as those found in semiconductor manufacturing, food processing, and medical sanitation) is a high-stakes challenge. Material degradation caused by chemical attack can lead to costly downtime, safety hazards, and equipment damage. Interstate Advanced Materials developed this interactive guide to address these risks, offering users a dynamic way to check how common plastics react to specific acids, bases, solvents, and other industrial chemicals.Unlike static PDF charts that can be difficult to navigate, this new interactive tool allows users to quickly filter by material or chemical. It covers high-performance materials including PTFE, PEEK, PVDF, and UHMW, as well as general-purpose plastics like HDPE and Polypropylene. The tool categorizes resistance levels from "Resistant" to "Not Recommended," allowing users to verify material integrity before procurement."We recognize that chemical compatibility is often the deciding factor in whether a part lasts for years or fails in weeks," said Chris Clark, Corporate Sales & Marketing Coordinator for Interstate Advanced Materials. "By launching this interactive tool on the Interstate Plastics platform, we are making critical technical data immediately accessible to the thousands of machinists and engineers who visit the site daily."This release highlights Interstate Advanced Materials' commitment to providing technical leadership and digital solutions that enhance customer operations. The interactive Plastic Chemical Resistance Chart is available immediately and free to access.For more information and to use the tool, visit https://www.interstateplastics.com/plastic-chemical-resistance-chart Interstate Advanced Materials, the parent company of Interstate Plastics, is a nationwide distributor of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and film. With 10 locations across the U.S., we offer a full range of stock shapes, precise cut-to-size services, complex CNC manufacturing, and superior technical support. Built on a 45-year reputation for quality products and exceptional service, Interstate Advanced Materials delivers trusted, rapid, and dependable solutions for diverse industries ranging from semiconductor to food processing, ensuring that every customer receives high-performance materials to enhance their operations.

