Moneypenny Marks 180 Million Conversations and Counting

Since 2000, Moneypenny has handled 180m -connecting businesses with customers through trusted, human support

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moneypenny has reached a major milestone, having now handled more than 180 million calls on behalf of businesses and organizations since its founding in the year 2000. Each call represents a customer need answered, an opportunity captured and a real human conversation delivered when it mattered most.Put into perspective, if each conversation lasted one minute, Moneypenny has spent the equivalent of 342 years supporting its clients’ customers - 342 years of calls answered and frustrations avoided. That’s the same as listening to Bohemian Rhapsody 30 million times, but instead of being stuck on hold hearing the same song on repeat, customers reached a real person exactly when they needed to.Jesper With-Fogstrup, CEO of Moneypenny, said: “Reaching 180 million calls is a proud moment for everyone at Moneypenny. Every single conversation represents trust placed in our people and our technology to represent a client’s brand and deliver a brilliant customer experience. This milestone reflects the strength of those relationships and our continued commitment to combining exceptional people with smart technology to support businesses every day.”Moneypenny prides itself on “answering the call” to keep businesses connected to their customers through genuine, human interactions, a commitment the company looks forward to continuing for many millions of conversations to come.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.