Moneypenny Launches AI Voice Agent

Moneypenny AI Voice Agent

Moneypenny launches its AI Voice Agent: a natural-sounding, 24/7 virtual receptionist that handles calls, triages inquiries, and routes seamlessly to humans.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moneypenny , a leader in world-class customer communication solutions, today announced the launch of its new AI Voice Agent , following the success of an extensive beta program. This next-generation virtual receptionist speaks naturally with callers, giving businesses greater flexibility in how they manage customer conversations.Developed and powered by Moneypenny’s centralized platform, the AI Voice Agent is warm, human-sounding, and always on. It’s capable of having natural conversations using everyday language with no more “press 1 for sales” or getting stuck in complicated phone menus. Callers simply speak, and the AI responds instantly and clearly.Tailored to each client’s business, the AI Voice Agent improves the customer experience for routine interactions. It can quickly triage high call volumes, capture key details like names, contact information, and appointment requests, qualify leads, and answer common questions such as directions or business hours. When needed, it can seamlessly transfer calls to either a Moneypenny receptionist or directly to the client, ensuring a smooth, professional experience every time.The Moneypenny AI Voice Agent is available 24/7/365 and can handle multiple inbound calls at once, which means no more long hold times, full voicemails, or missed opportunities, even during peak hours. Operating within strict guardrails, the AI Voice Agent delivers only verified, brand-specific information, supports appointment scheduling and data capture, and intelligently routes calls to reduce workplace interruptions. When a query becomes too complex or a caller simply prefers a human voice, the AI instantly escalates the call to a real person with zero disruption.Jesper With-Fogstrup, Group CEO at Moneypenny, said: “Our AI Voice Agent was built with the understanding that some businesses want to automate straightforward inquiries, while others prefer a human touch, and many want both. Moneypenny delivers the best of both worlds: a flexible mix of AI and live support, customized to each client and every situation. It’s bespoke, it’s scalable, and it’s designed to elevate the customer experience we’re already known for.”

