Coquest Inc. Celebrates 36 Years of Leadership and Innovation in Futures Brokerage

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coquest Inc ., is proud to celebrate its 36th anniversary, marking more than three decades of delivering comprehensive energy brokerage services , strategic advisory solutions, and hedge consulting to clients worldwide.Founded in 1990 by John Vassallo and Dennis Weinmann, Coquest Inc. drew on the founders’ experience on the New York Mercantile Exchange to establish itself as a leading energy brokerage and consulting firm. Coquest has since grown to become a trusted partner for a diverse clientele, ranging from energy producers and consumers to financial institutions.From John Vassallo: “It is very hard to believe that Coquest was founded 36 years ago! When Dennis Weinmann and I started Coquest we were focused on the next month more so than building a company for the long term. I’m really proud of what we have accomplished over such a long period of time along with our employees, and our very loyal clients. Every day we continue to work towards helping our clients achieve their energy risk management goals, knowing that their success leads to ours. I’m looking forward to another great year for Coquest..”As the company commemorates yet another significant milestone, Coquest reaffirms its dedication to driving success for its clients and continuing its legacy of excellence, growth, and innovation in the energy brokerage and advisory space.For media inquiries or more information about Coquest Inc., please contact:Coquest Inc.12222 Merit Dr., Suite 1130Dallas, TX 75251info@coquest.comAbout Coquest Inc.Founded in 1990, Coquest Inc. specializes in energy commodities brokerage, strategic advisory services, and hedge consulting. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company is committed to empowering clients with innovative solutions and unparalleled expertise to navigate the complexities of the global energy market. For more information, visit www.coquest.com

