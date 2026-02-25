Governor Abbott Announces Sika Expansion In Sealy

TEXAS, February 25 - February 25, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced an expansion by Sika Corporation in Sealy as a qualified project under the Texas Jobs, Energy, Technology, and Innovation (JETI) program. Sika will expand its manufacturing operations of PVC single-ply commercial roofing membranes in Austin County. The project represents more than $90 million in capital investment and will create 60 jobs. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $519,000 and a $7,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus have also been extended to Sika.

“Texas is where the future of manufacturing is being built,” said Governor Abbott. “This expansion by Sika will create more good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans in the Gulf Coast region. Texas offers cost-effective advantages for supply chain providers and easy access to expanded markets across the country. I congratulate Sika on deepening their relationship with the community of Sealy as we work together to build an even stronger Texas for decades to come.”

Sika’s capital investment in Texas supports increasing demand for commercial roofing materials and positions the company closer to major strategic metropolitan markets across the western and southern United States.

“This new investment into our roofing membrane manufacturing and supply chain footprint is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our global leadership position in commercial roofing,” said Sika Corporation USA President and CEO Jim Walther. “This strategic decision strengthens Sika's ability to deliver innovative and sustainable construction solutions to our valued customers.”

“For almost 10 years now, Sika has been a solid business partner with the City of Sealy and the local school district,” said Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst. “This expansion will only further solidify their dedication to supporting the local economy in the long term and provide stable employment opportunities for local residents.”

“The City of Sealy and its council and leadership team strive for economic development excellence in partnering with our local Economic Development Corporation (EDC), the Sealy Independent School District (ISD), Austin County, and the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office to recruit and retain the businesses and industry that not only bring in jobs but jobs that bring a quality of life feature for the employees and our local residents,” said Sealy Mayor Carolyn Cerny Bilski. “Sika has proven to be such a partner with its original development in 2016 and now in its more than $90 million expansion in 2026. I expect a continued successful partnership for our state, county, and certainly our city and school district; I look forward to other opportunities to work with the State on such endeavors.”

“We are excited for the additional facility with a new product line at the Sika facility,” said Austin County Judge Tim Lapham. “Sika has proven a positive impact on the community. We look forward to the additional employment this new opportunity will provide.”

“Sika’s investment of more than $90 million to expand their presence demonstrates the success of the existing corporate partnership in Sealy,” said Sealy Economic Development & Tourism Executive Director Bill Atkinson. “Through coordinated efforts between the State of Texas, Austin County, the City of Sealy, Sealy EDC, and Sealy ISD, we aligned workforce, infrastructure, and incentives to support long-term investment and quality job creation.”

TEF is a performance-based grant that may be awarded to a business relocation or expansion project for which one Texas site is in competition with out-of-state locations to create new, good-paying jobs in the community and attract significant new capital investment to the state.