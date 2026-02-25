Premier Moe Leads Mission to India

CANADA, February 25 - Released on February 25, 2026

Saskatchewan and India Have a Strong Trade Relationship with Over $18 Billion in Exports Since 2007

Premier Scott Moe is leading a mission to India to strengthen trade and promote Saskatchewan as a key player in global food and energy security. During the mission, Premier will also join Prime Minister Mark Carney in New Delhi and Mumbai where the two will work to foster enhanced economic partnerships.

"The province is proud to be the consistent ally and reliable supplier of the food and energy the people of India depend on," Moe said. "India is one of the province's largest and most important trading partners and it is vital that we continue to build and strengthen this longstanding relationship. It is only through our international engagement efforts that we will be successful in resolving challenges and creating new opportunities."

While in India, Moe will speak at the Raisina Dialogue, India's premier conference on geoeconomics. He will share Saskatchewan's strengths in energy, mining, agriculture, and critical minerals as well as resiliency and recovery in a time of global economic upheaval.

Saskatchewan is encouraged by the federal government's commitment to redouble efforts to negotiate the Canada-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to allow for Saskatchewan's agricultural goods to access the Indian market, tariff-free. The successful conclusion of trade negotiations will strengthen trade with India and provide additional opportunities to ensure Saskatchewan remains a key partner in ensuring food and energy security for India's population of more than 1.4 billion for years to come.

As an export-based economy, trading relationships are crucial to Saskatchewan's economic prosperity, which is why the province continues to focus its efforts on market diversification. Prioritization of international engagement has proven invaluable, enabling buyers and investors to connect from across the world.

Saskatchewan has had a trade and investment office in New Delhi since 2021. The province has built a network of nine international trade and investment offices to prioritize strengthening existing trade relationships while exploring new markets.

The mission will run from February 28 to March 6, 2026.

-30-

For more information, contact: