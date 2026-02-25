Thomas Simeone Featured in Inkl Article on Rideshare Liability and Insurance Coverage

Managing Partner of Simeone & Miller, LLP, addresses insurance gaps and state-specific liability rules.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas Simeone , Managing Partner of Simeone & Miller, LLP, was recently featured in an article published by Inkl examining the legal responsibilities of rideshare companies, such as Uber and Lyft, in accident cases.The article, titled “Just How Much Legal Responsibility Do Rideshare Companies Like Uber Have?”, discusses the complex insurance and liability framework that applies when rideshare drivers are involved in crashes. Simeone contributed insight regarding key coverage and state-law issues that many drivers and passengers do not fully understand.“A driver’s personal auto insurance will not apply or provide coverage while they are giving a ride through Uber and Lyft,” says Simeone. “Personal policies routinely deny coverage while the driver is engaged in a business.”Simeone also emphasized that rideshare liability questions are heavily dependent on jurisdiction: “Each state and the District of Columbia have their own rules governing liability and damages available. Each has its own deadlines for filing suit and minimal insurance that a driver must have.”His comments highlight two critical issues in rideshare accident cases : first, that personal auto insurance policies often exclude coverage during commercial activity, and second, that state-specific liability rules significantly affect how claims are evaluated and pursued.Determining which insurance policy applies – and what compensation may be available – depends not only on the driver’s status at the time of the crash but also on the laws of the state where the accident occurred. These variations can influence fault standards, damage caps, filing deadlines, and minimum coverage requirements.As rideshare services continue to expand nationwide, questions surrounding corporate responsibility, insurance coverage layers, and state-level legal frameworks remain central to personal injury litigation. Simeone and his firm regularly represent individuals injured in motor vehicle collisions, including those involving rideshare vehicles.You can read the full article on Inkl’s website About Simeone & Miller, LLPSimeone & Miller, LLP is a personal injury law firm representing clients across Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The firm is committed to delivering results-driven legal strategies while maintaining a personal, compassionate approach to client representation.Simeone & Miller, LLP1825 K Street, NW, Suite 650Washington, DC 20006

