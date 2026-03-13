Levy Goldenberg LLP Relocates to Prime Midtown Manhattan Office

New York’s leading Commercial and Real Estate Litigation Firm Moves to 561 Seventh Avenue in the heart of Midtown.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Levy Goldenberg LLP, one of New York’s premier Commercial and Real Estate Litigation firms, has relocated its offices to 561 Seventh Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10018, positioning the firm in the heart of Midtown Manhattan’s business district.The new Midtown address reflects the firm’s continued commitment to serving clients across the New York Metropolitan Area from a world-class professional setting.Founded by partners Adam Michael Levy and Andrew Goldenberg , the firm brings more than 75 years of combined experience representing businesses of all sizes and more individualized interests in commercial and real estate settings throughout New York State. Known for combining the strategic depth of a large firm with the personalized service of a boutique practice, Levy Goldenberg LLP continues to be a trusted advocate for clients in complex disputes venued in New York’s City, State, and Federal Courts.Clients and prospective clients are encouraged to direct all correspondence to the firm’s new Midtown address effective immediately.New Office Address:Levy Goldenberg LLP561 Seventh Ave17th FloorNew York, NY 10018About Levy Goldenberg LLPThe firm handles a broad range of matters, including contract disputes, fraud claims, real estate challenges, partnership and shareholder disputes, employment-related claims, and more. To learn more or schedule a complimentary initial case evaluation, visit www.levygoldenberg.com

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