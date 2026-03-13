Pringle & Herigstad Named 2025 'Best Law Firm' in Minot Daily News Best of the Best Awards

The Minot Daily News Best of the Best awards recognize the firm as the community’s top-voted law firm for 2025.

MINOT, ND, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pringle & Herigstad is proud to announce that the firm has been voted 2025 Best Law Firm in the Minot Daily News Best of the Best awards.Each year, the Best of the Best awards recognize local businesses and organizations across the Minot community. The results are determined through public voting, making the recognition especially meaningful for businesses that serve the area.“We are honored to receive this recognition from the Minot community,” the firm said in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful to our clients and neighbors who took the time to vote for us and who continue to trust us with their legal needs.”Pringle & Herigstad has been serving individuals, families, and businesses throughout North Dakota since 1909. With offices in Minot and Grand Forks, the firm provides legal representation across a wide range of matters and remains committed to delivering practical guidance and strong advocacy for clients across the state.Over the years, the firm has built a reputation for accessible, client-focused service and results-driven representation. Its attorneys assist clients with issues ranging from personal injury and litigation to business and estate matters, helping North Dakotans resolve complex legal issues with clear communication and dependable service.This recognition reflects the firm’s longstanding commitment to serving the local community and protecting the interests of the people and businesses it represents.For more information about Pringle & Herigstad and its legal services, visit www.pringlelaw.net About Pringle & Herigstad, P.C.Pringle & Herigstad, P.C. is a North Dakota law firm with offices in Minot and Grand Forks. The firm represents individuals, families, and businesses across the state in a variety of legal matters, including personal injury, business law, criminal defense, estate planning, and other civil matters. The firm has served North Dakota communities for over 100 years.Pringle & HerigstadMinot Office2525 Elk DriveMinot, ND 58701

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.