Michael LoGiudice, LLP Announces 2026 Community Sponsorships and Charitable Commitments
Scholarships, Youth Sports, and Community Events Reflect the Firm’s Commitment to the Hudson Valley
“Being a part of this community means more than just practicing law here,” said Michael LoGiudice, Founder of Michael LoGiudice, LLP. “These sponsorships are my way of investing in the people and organizations that make the Hudson Valley a special place to live and work.”
Supporting the Next Generation of Legal Minds
Michael LoGiudice, LLP, is proud to fund the Michael LoGiudice Business Law Scholarship at Arlington High School in LaGrangeville, NY. Michael graduated from Arlington High School in 1985. His firm has contributed over $15,000 to support students interested in business and law, helping open doors for the next generation of professionals in Dutchess County.
Marquee & Platinum Sponsor: 3 Up 3 Down – 9th Annual Charity Hold’em Fundraiser
Michael LoGiudice, LLP returns as a Marquee and Platinum Sponsor of the 3 Up 3 Down – 9th Annual Charity Hold’em Fundraiser, taking place Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the Patterson Recreation Center, 65 Front St., Patterson, NY. The event supports youth sports and children with developmental disabilities. Guests will enjoy breakfast, lunch (BBQ), and dinner, with highlights including a Texas Hold’em tournament, raffles, silent auctions, and the chance to win one of two World Series of Poker Main Event seats in Las Vegas. Notable guests include former New York Yankee and YES broadcaster John Flaherty, New York Mets legend Darryl Strawberry, and New York Rangers legend Stéphane Matteau.
Entry donation is $333 (early bird discounts available). Register by March 25th for bonus starting chips at www.3up3down.org (under Events).
Main Sponsor: Town of Southeast Summer Events Series
Michael LoGiudice, LLP is proud to serve as Main Sponsor of the Tone of Southeast’s 2026 summer events series, bringing family-friendly programming to the community throughout the spring and summer months. Sponsored events include:
- Easter Egg Hunt – March 28, 2026
- Food Truck Rally – May 16, 2026
- Summer Movements – Dates TBD
- Community Day/Beach Bash – Date TBD
Main Sponsor: Carmel High School Post-Prom Party
The firm is also returning as Main Sponsor of the Carmel High School Post-Prom Party, providing a safe and celebratory environment for graduating seniors.
About Michael LoGiudice, LLP
Michael LoGiudice, LLP, represents individuals throughout New York who have been seriously injured due to negligence. The firm is known for its meticulous case preparation, aggressive advocacy, and commitment to securing meaningful results for clients in various personal injury matters. To learn more about Michael LoGiudice, LLP, visit our website.
Tiana Guzman
Omnizant LLC
tiana.guzman@omnizant.com
