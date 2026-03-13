Michael LoGiudice, LLP Announces 2026 Community Sponsorships and Charitable Commitments

Scholarships, Youth Sports, and Community Events Reflect the Firm’s Commitment to the Hudson Valley

These sponsorships are my way of investing in the people and organizations that make the Hudson Valley a special place to live and work.” — Michael LoGiudice

BREWSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael LoGiudice, LLP has built its reputation on aggressive advocacy for injury victims across the Hudson Valley, but the firm’s presence in the community extends well beyond the courtroom. Today, the firm is proud to announce its 2026 sponsorships and charitable commitments, spanning education, youth sports, and local events throughout Putnam and Dutchess counties.“Being a part of this community means more than just practicing law here,” said Michael LoGiudice, Founder of Michael LoGiudice, LLP. “These sponsorships are my way of investing in the people and organizations that make the Hudson Valley a special place to live and work.”Supporting the Next Generation of Legal MindsMichael LoGiudice, LLP, is proud to fund the Michael LoGiudice Business Law Scholarship at Arlington High School in LaGrangeville, NY. Michael graduated from Arlington High School in 1985. His firm has contributed over $15,000 to support students interested in business and law, helping open doors for the next generation of professionals in Dutchess County.Marquee & Platinum Sponsor: 3 Up 3 Down – 9th Annual Charity Hold’em FundraiserMichael LoGiudice, LLP returns as a Marquee and Platinum Sponsor of the 3 Up 3 Down – 9th Annual Charity Hold’em Fundraiser, taking place Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the Patterson Recreation Center, 65 Front St., Patterson, NY. The event supports youth sports and children with developmental disabilities. Guests will enjoy breakfast, lunch (BBQ), and dinner, with highlights including a Texas Hold’em tournament, raffles, silent auctions, and the chance to win one of two World Series of Poker Main Event seats in Las Vegas. Notable guests include former New York Yankee and YES broadcaster John Flaherty, New York Mets legend Darryl Strawberry, and New York Rangers legend Stéphane Matteau.Entry donation is $333 (early bird discounts available). Register by March 25th for bonus starting chips at www.3up3down.org (under Events).Main Sponsor: Town of Southeast Summer Events SeriesMichael LoGiudice, LLP is proud to serve as Main Sponsor of the Tone of Southeast’s 2026 summer events series, bringing family-friendly programming to the community throughout the spring and summer months. Sponsored events include:- Easter Egg Hunt – March 28, 2026- Food Truck Rally – May 16, 2026- Summer Movements – Dates TBD- Community Day/Beach Bash – Date TBDMain Sponsor: Carmel High School Post-Prom PartyThe firm is also returning as Main Sponsor of the Carmel High School Post-Prom Party, providing a safe and celebratory environment for graduating seniors.About Michael LoGiudice, LLPMichael LoGiudice, LLP, represents individuals throughout New York who have been seriously injured due to negligence. The firm is known for its meticulous case preparation, aggressive advocacy, and commitment to securing meaningful results for clients in various personal injury matters. To learn more about Michael LoGiudice, LLP, visit our website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.