Traffic Alert - I 91 Southbound in Thetford

State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 91 Southbound in Thetford has both lanes obstructed in the area of Mile Marker 84.2 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours.  Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
 
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

