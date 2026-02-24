Senate Bill 1195 Printer's Number 1441
PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - benefits.
"Insurer." An entity that offers, issues or renews a health
insurance policy that provides medical or health care coverage
by a health care facility or licensed health care provider and
that is governed under any of the following:
(1) The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as
The Insurance Company Law of 1921, including section 630 and
Article XXIV of that act.
(2) The act of December 29, 1972 (P.L.1701, No.364),
known as the Health Maintenance Organization Act.
(3) 40 Pa.C.S. Ch. 61 (relating to hospital plan
corporations).
(4) 40 Pa.C.S. Ch. 63 (relating to professional health
services plan corporations).
"Out-of-network provider." A provider who does not contract
with an insurer to provide health care services to an enrollee
under a health insurance policy.
"Preventive service." A health care service that is on the
preventive services list.
"Preventive services list." A list of health care services
compiled by the department that includes:
(1) Health care services required to be covered by an
individual health insurance policy approved to be offered or
issued in this Commonwealth on January 1, 2025, as a
preventive service in accordance with 42 U.S.C. § 300gg-13
(relating to coverage of preventive health services), other
than any health care service exempted by the department under
the modification process under section 4.
(2) Health care services added by the department under
the modification process under section 4.
