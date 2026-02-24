Senate Bill 1195 Printer's Number 1441

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - benefits.

"Insurer." An entity that offers, issues or renews a health

insurance policy that provides medical or health care coverage

by a health care facility or licensed health care provider and

that is governed under any of the following:

(1) The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as

The Insurance Company Law of 1921, including section 630 and

Article XXIV of that act.

(2) The act of December 29, 1972 (P.L.1701, No.364),

known as the Health Maintenance Organization Act.

(3) 40 Pa.C.S. Ch. 61 (relating to hospital plan

corporations).

(4) 40 Pa.C.S. Ch. 63 (relating to professional health

services plan corporations).

"Out-of-network provider." A provider who does not contract

with an insurer to provide health care services to an enrollee

under a health insurance policy.

"Preventive service." A health care service that is on the

preventive services list.

"Preventive services list." A list of health care services

compiled by the department that includes:

(1) Health care services required to be covered by an

individual health insurance policy approved to be offered or

issued in this Commonwealth on January 1, 2025, as a

preventive service in accordance with 42 U.S.C. § 300gg-13

(relating to coverage of preventive health services), other

than any health care service exempted by the department under

the modification process under section 4.

(2) Health care services added by the department under

the modification process under section 4.

