Senate Bill 1161 Printer's Number 1442
PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - PART LXXXI. MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS
Section 8101. Effective date.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
PART I
GENERAL PROVISIONS
Section 101. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the General
Appropriation Act of 2026.
Section 102. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"COVID" or "COVID-19." The coronavirus disease 2019, an
infectious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome
coronavirus 2 that was first identified during December 2019 in
Wuhan, China.
"Current fiscal year." The fiscal year beginning July 1,
2026, and ending June 30, 2027.
"Employees." Includes all directors, superintendents, bureau
or division chiefs, assistant directors, assistant
superintendents, assistant chiefs, experts, scientists,
engineers, surveyors, draftsmen, accountants, secretaries,
auditors, inspectors, examiners, analysts, statisticians,
marshals, clerks, stenographers, bookkeepers, messengers and
other assistants in a department, board or commission.
"Expenses" and "maintenance." Includes all printing, binding
and stationery, food and forage, materials and supplies,
traveling expenses, training, motor vehicle supplies and
repairs, freight, express and cartage, postage,
