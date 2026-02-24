Senate Bill 1162 Printer's Number 1443
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1162
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FEBRUARY 24, 2026
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 24, 2026
AN ACT
Making appropriations from the Workmen's Compensation
Administration Fund to the Department of Labor and Industry
and the Department of Community and Economic Development to
provide for the expenses of administering the Workers'
Compensation Act, The Pennsylvania Occupational Disease Act
and the Office of Small Business Advocate for the fiscal year
July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027, and for the payment of bills
incurred and remaining unpaid at the close of the fiscal year
ending June 30, 2026.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $81,302,000, or as much thereof as may
be necessary, is appropriated from the Workmen's Compensation
Administration Fund to the Department of Labor and Industry for
the payment of all salaries, wages and other compensation and
travel expenses, for contractual services and other expenses
necessary for the administration of the act of June 2, 1915
(P.L.736, No.338), known as the Workers' Compensation Act, and
the act of June 21, 1939 (P.L.566, No.284), known as The
Pennsylvania Occupational Disease Act, for the fiscal year
beginning July 1, 2026, and for the payment of bills incurred
and remaining unpaid at the close of the fiscal year ending June
