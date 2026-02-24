Senate Bill 1164 Printer's Number 1445
PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1445
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1164
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FEBRUARY 24, 2026
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 24, 2026
AN ACT
Making an appropriation from a restricted revenue account within
the General Fund to the Office of Consumer Advocate in the
Office of Attorney General.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $7,805,000 is hereby appropriated from
the restricted revenue account within the General Fund to the
Office of Consumer Advocate in the Office of Attorney General to
provide for the operation of the office for the fiscal year
beginning July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.
Section 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2026, or
immediately, whichever is later.
