Senate Bill 1164 Printer's Number 1445

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1445

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1164

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FEBRUARY 24, 2026

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 24, 2026

AN ACT

Making an appropriation from a restricted revenue account within

the General Fund to the Office of Consumer Advocate in the

Office of Attorney General.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The sum of $7,805,000 is hereby appropriated from

the restricted revenue account within the General Fund to the

Office of Consumer Advocate in the Office of Attorney General to

provide for the operation of the office for the fiscal year

beginning July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.

Section 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2026, or

immediately, whichever is later.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12