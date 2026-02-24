Submit Release
Senate Bill 1166 Printer's Number 1447

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1447

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1166

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FEBRUARY 24, 2026

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 24, 2026

AN ACT

Making appropriations from the State Employees' Retirement Fund

and from the SERS Defined Contribution Fund to provide for

expenses of the State Employees' Retirement Board for the

fiscal year July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027, and for the

payment of bills incurred and remaining unpaid at the close

of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The sum of $43,176,000, or as much thereof as may

be necessary, is hereby appropriated from the State Employees'

Retirement Fund to the State Employees' Retirement Board for the

payment of all salaries, wages and other compensation and travel

expenses of the employees and members of the State Employees'

Retirement Board, for contractual services and other expenses

necessary for the proper conduct of the duties, functions and

activities of the board for the fiscal year beginning July 1,

2026, and for the payment of bills incurred and remaining unpaid

at the close of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026.

Section 2. The sum of $2,879,000, or as much thereof as may

be necessary, is hereby appropriated from the SERS Defined

