Senate Bill 1196 Printer's Number 1440
PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1440
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1196
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, STREET, CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, MALONE
AND COLLETT, FEBRUARY 24, 2026
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, FEBRUARY 24, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,
providing for pain parity in Medicaid and for pain parity in
commercial insurance.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known
as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding sections to
read:
Section 459.2. Pain Parity in Medicaid.--(a) In maintaining
the uniform Statewide preferred drug list under section 459.1,
the department may not disadvantage a non-opioid drug approved
by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the
treatment or management of pain with any equivalent opioid or
narcotic drug for the treatment or management of pain on the
uniform Statewide preferred drug list.
(b) The department fails to comply with subsection (a) if
the department:
