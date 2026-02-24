Senate Bill 1196 Printer's Number 1440

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1440

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1196

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, STREET, CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, MALONE

AND COLLETT, FEBRUARY 24, 2026

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, FEBRUARY 24, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,

providing for pain parity in Medicaid and for pain parity in

commercial insurance.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known

as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding sections to

read:

Section 459.2. Pain Parity in Medicaid.--(a) In maintaining

the uniform Statewide preferred drug list under section 459.1,

the department may not disadvantage a non-opioid drug approved

by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the

treatment or management of pain with any equivalent opioid or

narcotic drug for the treatment or management of pain on the

uniform Statewide preferred drug list.

(b) The department fails to comply with subsection (a) if

the department:

