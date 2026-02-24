Senate Bill 1163 Printer's Number 1444
PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1444
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1163
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FEBRUARY 24, 2026
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 24, 2026
AN ACT
Making an appropriation from a restricted revenue account within
the General Fund to the Office of Small Business Advocate in
the Department of Community and Economic Development.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $2,235,000 is hereby appropriated from
the restricted revenue account within the General Fund to the
Office of Small Business Advocate in the Department of Community
and Economic Development to provide for the operation of that
office for the fiscal year July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.
Section 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2026, or
immediately, whichever is later.
