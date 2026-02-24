Submit Release
Senate Bill 1163 Printer's Number 1444

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1444

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1163

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FEBRUARY 24, 2026

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 24, 2026

AN ACT

Making an appropriation from a restricted revenue account within

the General Fund to the Office of Small Business Advocate in

the Department of Community and Economic Development.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The sum of $2,235,000 is hereby appropriated from

the restricted revenue account within the General Fund to the

Office of Small Business Advocate in the Department of Community

and Economic Development to provide for the operation of that

office for the fiscal year July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.

Section 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2026, or

immediately, whichever is later.

