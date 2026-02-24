Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,004 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,148 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1165 Printer's Number 1446

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1446

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1165

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FEBRUARY 24, 2026

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 24, 2026

AN ACT

Making appropriations from the Public School Employees'

Retirement Fund and from the PSERS Defined Contribution Fund

to provide for expenses of the Public School Employees'

Retirement Board for the fiscal year July 1, 2026, to June

30, 2027, and for the payment of bills incurred and remaining

unpaid at the close of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The sum of $65,537,000, or as much thereof as may

be necessary, is hereby appropriated from the Public School

Employees' Retirement Fund to the Public School Employees'

Retirement Board for the payment of all salaries, wages and

other compensation and travel expenses of the employees and

members of the Public School Employees' Retirement Board, for

contractual services and other expenses necessary for the proper

conduct of the duties, functions and activities of the board for

the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2026, and for the payment of

bills incurred and remaining unpaid at the close of the fiscal

year ending June 30, 2026.

Section 2. The sum of $1,499,000, or as much thereof as may

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1165 Printer's Number 1446

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.