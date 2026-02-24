Senate Bill 1167 Printer's Number 1448

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1448 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1167 Session of 2026 INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FEBRUARY 24, 2026 REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 24, 2026 AN ACT Making appropriations from the Philadelphia Taxicab and Limousine Regulatory Fund to the Philadelphia Parking Authority for the fiscal year July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The sum of $2,037,000 is hereby appropriated from the Philadelphia Taxicab and Limousine Regulatory Fund to the Philadelphia Parking Authority for the fiscal year July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027. Section 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2026, or immediately, whichever is later. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11

