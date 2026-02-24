Submit Release
Senate Bill 1167 Printer's Number 1448

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1448

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1167

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FEBRUARY 24, 2026

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 24, 2026

AN ACT

Making appropriations from the Philadelphia Taxicab and

Limousine Regulatory Fund to the Philadelphia Parking

Authority for the fiscal year July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The sum of $2,037,000 is hereby appropriated from

the Philadelphia Taxicab and Limousine Regulatory Fund to the

Philadelphia Parking Authority for the fiscal year July 1, 2026,

to June 30, 2027.

Section 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2026, or

immediately, whichever is later.

