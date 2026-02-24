Senate Bill 1167 Printer's Number 1448
PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1448
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1167
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FEBRUARY 24, 2026
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 24, 2026
AN ACT
Making appropriations from the Philadelphia Taxicab and
Limousine Regulatory Fund to the Philadelphia Parking
Authority for the fiscal year July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $2,037,000 is hereby appropriated from
the Philadelphia Taxicab and Limousine Regulatory Fund to the
Philadelphia Parking Authority for the fiscal year July 1, 2026,
to June 30, 2027.
Section 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2026, or
immediately, whichever is later.
