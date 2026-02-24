Senate Bill 1171 Printer's Number 1452

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - accordance with sections 2034-L and 2035-L of the act of March

10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of

1949.

Section 11. Appropriations.

The following sums, or as much thereof as may be necessary,

are hereby appropriated to the boards of trustees of the

respective State-related universities for the current fiscal

year, for the purposes and in the amounts as follows:

(1) To The Pennsylvania State University, for general

support.

State appropriation..........................242,096,000

(2) To The Pennsylvania State University, for the

Pennsylvania College of Technology.

State appropriation...........................35,670,000

(3) To the University of Pittsburgh, for general

support.

State appropriation..........................151,507,000

(4) To the University of Pittsburgh, for rural education

outreach.

State appropriation............................3,981,000

(5) To Temple University, for general support.

State appropriation..........................158,206,000

(6) To Lincoln University, for general support.

State appropriation...........................22,985,000

Section 12. Effective date.

This act shall take effect immediately.

20260SB1171PN1452 - 5 -

