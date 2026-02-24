Senate Bill 1171 Printer's Number 1452
PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - accordance with sections 2034-L and 2035-L of the act of March
10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of
1949.
Section 11. Appropriations.
The following sums, or as much thereof as may be necessary,
are hereby appropriated to the boards of trustees of the
respective State-related universities for the current fiscal
year, for the purposes and in the amounts as follows:
(1) To The Pennsylvania State University, for general
support.
State appropriation..........................242,096,000
(2) To The Pennsylvania State University, for the
Pennsylvania College of Technology.
State appropriation...........................35,670,000
(3) To the University of Pittsburgh, for general
support.
State appropriation..........................151,507,000
(4) To the University of Pittsburgh, for rural education
outreach.
State appropriation............................3,981,000
(5) To Temple University, for general support.
State appropriation..........................158,206,000
(6) To Lincoln University, for general support.
State appropriation...........................22,985,000
Section 12. Effective date.
This act shall take effect immediately.
20260SB1171PN1452 - 5 -
