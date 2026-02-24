Senate Bill 1158 Printer's Number 1457

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1457

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1158

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, MILLER, HAYWOOD, MASTRIANO, COMITTA,

COLLETT, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, PENNYCUICK, SANTARSIERO AND

KEARNEY, FEBRUARY 24, 2026

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

FEBRUARY 24, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 1, 1974 (P.L.90, No.24), entitled "An

act relating to the labeling, distribution, storage,

transportation, use, application and disposal of pesticides

and devices; providing for registration and examination of

such materials; the licensing of pesticide dealers and pest

management consultants and imposing penalties," providing for

prohibited pesticides.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 1, 1974 (P.L.90, No.24), known

as the Pennsylvania Pesticide Control Act of 1973, is amended by

adding a section to read:

Section 27.1. Prohibited Pesticides.--(a) It shall be

unlawful to use, or cause the use of, paraquat as a pesticide

in this Commonwealth.

(b) As used in this section:

"CAS number" means the unique accession number assigned by

the Chemical Abstracts Service, a division of the American

Chemical Society, as of the effective date of this section, to a

