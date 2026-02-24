Senate Bill 1158 Printer's Number 1457
PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1457
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1158
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, MILLER, HAYWOOD, MASTRIANO, COMITTA,
COLLETT, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, PENNYCUICK, SANTARSIERO AND
KEARNEY, FEBRUARY 24, 2026
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
FEBRUARY 24, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 1, 1974 (P.L.90, No.24), entitled "An
act relating to the labeling, distribution, storage,
transportation, use, application and disposal of pesticides
and devices; providing for registration and examination of
such materials; the licensing of pesticide dealers and pest
management consultants and imposing penalties," providing for
prohibited pesticides.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 1, 1974 (P.L.90, No.24), known
as the Pennsylvania Pesticide Control Act of 1973, is amended by
adding a section to read:
Section 27.1. Prohibited Pesticides.--(a) It shall be
unlawful to use, or cause the use of, paraquat as a pesticide
in this Commonwealth.
(b) As used in this section:
"CAS number" means the unique accession number assigned by
the Chemical Abstracts Service, a division of the American
Chemical Society, as of the effective date of this section, to a
